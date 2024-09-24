Gold Apple Beauty Days 26-28 September: All you need to know

Gold Apple is hosting special events every weekend. Details can be found on their social media platforms.

Qatar’s Gold Apple store has over 600 beauty brands and more than 25,000 products in its flagship store in Doha Festival City.

The all-in-one shop for beauty and make-up lovers, is hosting a three day event combining a mix of activities, exclusive workshops and special promotions, taking place between September 26 – 28.

What to expect

Beauty Days features treats and surprises from brands, gifts with purchases, complimentary makeup sessions, skin treatments with experts, a retro photo booth, flower bouquets, bag charm customisation and your favorite products at great prices.

When: Thursday, September 26 – between 10am – 10pm / Friday, September 27 – between 2pm – 10pm / Saturday, September 28 – between 10am to 10pm.

Thursday, September 26 – between 10am – 10pm / Friday, September 27 – between 2pm – 10pm / Saturday, September 28 – between 10am to 10pm. Where: Gold Apple Store, Doha Festival City.

What to look out for:

Wheel of Fortune: Spin the Wheel of Fortune at the counter for your chance to win a prize! Brought to you by Clinique.

When: Thursday September 26 – Saturday September 28.

Free skin analysis / Glow Beauty Bar: Free skin analysis and consultation using Visia machine and mini facials. Glow Beauty Bar with hands-on skin consultations and refreshments, brought to you by Avene & Ducray.

/ Free skin analysis and consultation using Visia machine and mini facials. Glow Beauty Bar with hands-on skin consultations and refreshments, brought to you by Avene & Ducray. When: Thursday, September 26th – Saturday, September 28, between 10am – 10pm.

Free Facial treatments: Free facial treatments brought to you by Filorga.

Free facial treatments brought to you by Filorga. When: Thursday, September 26 – Friday September 27, between 2pm -10pm and Saturday September 28, between 11am -7pm.

Thursday, September 26 – Friday September 27, between 2pm -10pm and Saturday September 28, between 11am -7pm. Vilhelm Perfumery Pop Up: Fragrance Discovery at the perfume wardrobe consultation and exclusive gifts.

When: Thursday, September 26 – Saturday, September 28.

Thursday, September 26 – Saturday, September 28. Burberry Beauty Makeovers: Complimentary makeup sessions with Burberry MUA.

Complimentary makeup sessions with Burberry MUA. When: Friday September 27 – Saturday, September 28, between 4pm – 10pm.

Friday September 27 – Saturday, September 28, between 4pm – 10pm. Bag Charm Workshop: Design your own custom bag charm.

Design your own custom bag charm. When: Friday, September 27 – Saturday, September 28.

