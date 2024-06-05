Championing sustainability: Katara Cultural Village hosts exhibit for World Environment Day

The exhibition merges the worlds of engineering and environmental conservation, showcasing an array of upcycled original pieces.



On the occasion of World Environment Day, Qatar’s Katara Cultural Village is hosting an exhibition to raise awareness on the importance of environmental conservation.



The awareness drive was organised by Katara in collaboration with the Qatar Society of Engineers (QSE).

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the exhibition fuses the worlds of engineering and conservation with pieces that incorporate recycled materials from home and garden decoration operations.

The exhibition, titled ‘Recycling to Create a Sustainable Culture,’ opened on Monday and will run until Wednesday.

The opening also included a seminar about culture as a vehicle for spreading awareness on environmental matters, panelled by Mohammed Saif Al Kuwari, Saif Al Hajri and Dhabya Abdullah Al Sulaiti.



Workshops for children, such as how to make plant pots from discarded plastic bottles, were held on the sidelines of the opening.



World Environment Day this year focuses on land restoration, desertification and drought resilience under the slogan “Our land. Our future. We are #GenerationRestoration”.



Taking to X on Wednesday, the Qatari Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said that the initiative serves to inspire future generations to preserve their environment, and to encourage environmental sustainability and awareness.



The ministry highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in protecting Qatar’s heritage, and to make the country “a global model in the balance between civilisational development and preserving the environment”.