Qatar joins Arab League emergency meeting on Israeli threats to Iraq

Qatar participated in an extraordinary session of the Arab League over Israel’s threats against Iraq on Sunday that was held at the level of permanent delegates at the bloc’s headquarters in Cairo.

The Gulf state was represented by its ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Tariq Ali Al-Ansari, Qatar’s state news agency (QNA) reported.

During the meeting, Al-Ansari emphasised on the need to contain “the ongoing escalation in the region resulting from the rapidly growing Israeli aggression” in the region including Iraq.

The latest meeting took place at Iraq’s request after Israel submitted a complaint to the president of the United Nations Security Council last week calling for “immediate action” in response to claims over the use of Iraqi soil to attack Israel.

In a statement, Israel’s Foreign Minister Givat Ram had accused the Iraqi government of being “responsible for everything that happens on its territory and that Israel has the right to self-defence”.

Iraq, in a statement on November 19, dismissed Israel’s complaint, noting that the allegations were “nothing more than pretexts aimed at justifying a planned aggression against” the country.

“The entity’s authorities’ recent allegations and actions constitute a dangerous escalation and an attempt to manipulate international public opinion to justify aggression, undermine efforts to maintain peace and security, and increase the risk of expanding the conflict in the region,” the Iraqi government said at the time.

Regional tensions have soared since Israel unleashed the brutal war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, which has persisted without a ceasefire in sight. Escalations have spiked particularly in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

Since the onset of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, Iranian-backed and aligned groups in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq—collectively known as the “axis of resistance”—have mobilised in response to the assault on the besieged enclave.

Israel is currently simultaneously carrying out a brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed at least 44,211 people in the Gaza Strip, although the Palestinian health ministry’s figure is believed to be an undercount with thousands more still missing or trapped under the rubble.

In Lebanon, Israel has killed at least 3,754 since October 8, 2023, according to the latest figures by Lebanese health authorities.