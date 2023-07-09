Qatar issues health warning for popular gluten free crackers

Consumers are urged to avoid specific batches of Teff flour crackers and Schalr Knusperprot Dunkel crackers due to potential health risks.

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has issued an alert to consumers about potential risks from certain products originating from Spain.

The affected products, Teff flour crackers and Schalr Knusperprot Dunkel crackers, could impose significant health damage if taken in large quantities due to the levels of Atropine and Scopolamine detected.

The warning concerns items with specific expiration dates in 2023 and 2024, which are believed to be contaminated with Atropine and Scopolamine at levels beyond the acceptable norms.

“The MOPH calls upon consumers, in case of having the mentioned products, to dispose of them or return them to the outlets where they bought from,” the statement on Twitter read.

MOPH takes precautionary measures against flour products “TEFF FLOUR & CRACKERS” origin of Spain. pic.twitter.com/iITg7iVtoc — وزارة الصحة العامة (@MOPHQatar) July 8, 2023

Teff flour crackers with expiration dates of July 30, October 17, and October 27, 2023, are included in the warning. Schalr Knusperprot Dunkel crackers, with expiration dates of March 2, 3, 4, 6, and April 4, 2024, are also part of the alert.

The warning came after notifications from the European Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF). The entity is tasked with ensuring that hazardous food items are swiftly identified and controlled in order to help maintain the security of the European food supply.

Atropine and Scopolamine, the suspected contaminants, are both alkaloids that can have severe effects on the human body if consumed in large amounts.

Atropine, for instance, can cause symptoms such as dry mouth, blurred vision, sensitivity to light, lack of sweating, dizziness, and confusion.

Similarly, Scopolamine, while often used in medicine, can also result in hallucinations, dilated pupils, dry mouth, and problems with balance when ingested in higher-than-approved levels.

As a measure of immediate control, authorities have issued a circular demanding that suppliers initiate a collection and prompt withdrawal of these products from the market.

Additionally, consumers currently in possession of these products have been urged to either dispose of them safely or return them to the outlet from where they were purchased.

Both Teff flour crackers and Schalr Knusperprot Dunkel crackers are popular food items imported from Spain.

The brands have a broad consumer base worldwide, and the contamination incident could potentially impact their reputation and trust among consumers.