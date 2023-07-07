Bucket of fraud? Fake KFC website scams customers in Qatar

Online scammers replicate real delivery services, pocketing payments without delivering orders.

Customers in Qatar have fallen prey to a deceptive online scam masquerading as the official Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) delivery website.

The fraudulent website, named ‘https://kfcdelivery.world/’, bears a striking resemblance to the official platform, presenting an exact replica of the menu, prices, and even the iconic KFC logo.

It also includes alluring deals designed to catch the attention of customers looking to save some cash online.

Some members of Qatar’s community said they faced financial losses after ordering from the website, only to realise their money was deducted without the food arriving.

The website’s payment gateway only accepts credit card payments to ensure all transactions are secured online before the unbeknown customers catch on to the scam. In contrast, the official KFC website accepts other methods of payment, including cash on delivery.

Upon choosing a meal and proceeding to checkout, victims enter their delivery address and credit card details as requested. The transaction goes through, seemingly as a normal food order, but the delivery never arrives.

The credit card balance, however, reflects the deduction, leaving customers with no food and a smaller bank balance.

The KFC chain is one of the most popular fast-food outlets in Qatar and has a substantial online delivery service. The impersonating website exploits this popularity, targeting unsuspecting customers.

KFC Qatar has yet to issue a statement to alert customers about the ongoing scam, but several banks have urged all users to verify the website or app’s legitimacy before placing any orders due to the rise of online scammers in the Gulf nation.

As part of the cybersecurity’s past advisory, they’ve suggested cross-checking the website URL, looking for secure payment symbols, and using trusted payment options like PayPal or direct debit, which offer more protection against fraud.

This latest incident adds to growing concerns about cybersecurity and the safety of online transactions, and serves as a harsh reminder that cybercriminals are becoming more innovative and convincing in their tactics.

Residents in Qatar who believe they may have fallen victim to scams online are urged to report the incident to the Cyber Crime Investigation Center at the Ministry of Interior.