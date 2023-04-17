Qatar influencers to launch mega fundraiser to house 10,000 displaced in Syria, Yemen

During the last 10 days of Ramadan, giving to charities and spending the night worshiping at mosques is highly encouraged.

Prominent Qatar-based media figures, together with Qatar charity, are launching an online donation drive on Monday in a bid to house 10,000 displaced persons in Yemen and northern Syria.

Titled “The 27th Night Challenge”, the three-hour charity event will kick off at 9pm Doha time on YouTube Live and is considered to be the biggest of its kind on YouTube Live, per Qatar Charity’s Twitter statement.

The figures include Abdulrahman Al-Harami, Abdulla Al Ghafri and Mohamad Adnan.

The broadcast will take place at Al Hazm Mall and coincides with the 27th night of Ramadan, which is widely considered to be the holiest of the Muslim month.

The targeted communities include those in the Al-Karamah village in northern Syria, who will receive 1,680 fully equipped, safe housings. The donations will also help provide 1,500 mobile apartments in three different cities in Yemen.

During the last 10 days of Ramadan, giving to charities and spending the night worshipping at mosques is highly encouraged, with the 27th night believed to be Laylat Al Qadr, which translates to”Night of Decree”.

Syria and Yemen have been riddled in conflict for more than a decade that has displaced hundreds of thousands of their populations.

The deadly war waged by Syria’s Bashar Al Assad regime has created the world’s largest refugee crisis. Since 2011, more than 14 million Syrians have been forced to flee their homes, with 6.8 million internally displaced, per United Nations figures.

Since 20154, Yemen has been mired in a deadly war between the Saudi coalition and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels following the latter’s capture of the capital Sanaa.

The war has turned Yemen into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises and has internally displaced 4.5 million people.