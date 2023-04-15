Qatar provides Eid clothes to orphans across the world

380 orphans in Somalia benefited from QC’s delivery of Eid clothes.

Qatar Charity (QC) has started delivering Eid attire to orphans it sponsors across a number of countries around the world, including Somalia.

The charity said its “Eid Clothing” project aims to make children happy during Eid Al-Fitr and lessen the strain on their families. It is also part of QC’s “Ramadan: Leave Your Mark” campaign and will help more than 7,065 orphans that QC sponsors throughout various countries.

The charity said it will spend around QAR 1.4 million to provide the Eid clothing.

بدعم من أهل الخير في قطر، شرعت #قطر_الخيرية في توزيع كسوة العيد للأيتام المكفولين من قبلها في عدد من الدول عبر العالم منها #الصومال ، فيما تستعد لتوزيعها خلال الأيام القادمة في دول أخرى، بغرض إدخال السرور على قلوب الأطفال وإشعارهم بفرحة عيد الفطر وتخفيف العبء على أسرهم. pic.twitter.com/mZDKtAqKBb — Qatar Charity | قطر الخيرية (@qcharity) April 12, 2023

So far, some 380 orphans in Somalia benefited from QC’s delivery of Eid attire as part of its all-encompassing care programme.

Abdulfatah Adam, the director of Qatar Charity’s Somalia office, explained that the care programme offers sponsored orphans a variety of services, including monthly cash assistance, projects for economic empowerment, social housing projects, seasonal projects, recreational and cultural programmes, among other services.

The kids expressed their gratitude and thanked QC and the donors in Qatar for the gifts, which they said brought them great delight.

Reacting to his new clothing, Somali child Yahya Hussein Raghi vowed to purchase Eid clothing for orphans and the underprivileged when he is older.

The mothers of the orphans also said how happy they were with the Eid clothes initiative and thanked the Qatari donors for providing the gifts for their kids.