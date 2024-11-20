Qatar hosts 5th International World Conference on International Arbitration

The 5th International World Conference on International Arbitration in Doha focuses on the present and future of arbitration in the MENA region, bringing together global legal and business experts to discuss alternative dispute resolution methods.

The 5th International World Conference on International Arbitration officially opened on Tuesday under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The two-day event, organised by the Qatar International Centre for Conciliation & Arbitration (QICCA), is being held under the theme ‘Arbitration in the MENA Region: Present and Future.’

The conference was inaugurated by Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, in the presence of prominent figures such as Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber, and QICCA Board Member for International Relations, Sheikh Dr Thani bin Ali Al Thani.

With 35 speakers scheduled across seven working sessions, the conference brings together international arbitrators, legal professionals, and business leaders.

During the opening ceremony, a documentary showcasing the achievements of QICCA was also screened.

In his address, Minister Al Mohannadi highlighted Qatar’s ongoing efforts to promote alternative dispute resolution, including mediation and arbitration.

He noted that the conference exemplifies Qatar’s commitment to establishing itself as a regional arbitration hub, underpinned by modern legislation and extensive expertise in justice.

“Qatar is keen to develop a favourable environment for arbitration in line with the country’s National Vision 2030, creating a pro-investment climate,” said Al Mohannadi.

He also emphasised that the Ministry of Justice prioritises arbitration and has updated its strategy to strengthen national arbitration systems.

The minister also shared notable achievements, including a 29 percent increase in arbitration rulings in the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year, alongside a 30 percent reduction in dispute resolution time.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber and QICCA, underscored the growing importance of arbitration in a complex, globalised economy.

He explained that arbitration is no longer just an alternative but a necessity, especially given the increasing intricacies of commercial and economic relations.

“The growth of economic transactions has heightened the need for a flexible judicial system capable of maintaining commercial stability,” he stated.

Al Thani also emphasised QICCA’s adherence to internationally recognised legal standards, particularly the Model Arbitration Rules by United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), and announced the implementation of new arbitration rules in 2025 to align with global trends.

In a virtual speech, Anna Joubin Bret, Secretary of the UNCITRAL, praised Qatar for its contributions to international arbitration and affirmed the commission’s support for the event.

She also acknowledged Qatar’s adherence to UNCITRAL’s rules, noting the country’s membership in both the 1958 New York Convention and the Singapore Convention on Mediation.

The conference also saw the signing of several cooperation agreements with international arbitration institutions.

Notably, QICCA signed agreements with the British Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and the International Council for Commercial Arbitration.