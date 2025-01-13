Qatar, Honduras agree to boost aviation cooperation

The signing was followed with discussions on bilateral relations in civil aviation and ways to enhance them.

Qatar and Honduras have signed a preliminary open skies air services agreement and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) over passenger and cargo flights, boosting both countries’ aviation partnerships.

The signing took place in Doha on Sunday between In Charge of Managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, Mohammed Al Hajri, and Executive Director of the Honduras Civil Aviation Authority, Gerardo Gabriel Rivera Guifarro.

The agreement and MoU would also allow “the national carrier to expand its network of destinations to reach more global destinations”, Qatar’s state news agency (QNA) reported. Qatar and Honduras do not have direct flights.

The signing was followed with discussions on bilateral relations in civil aviation and ways to enhance them, QNA added.

The agreement and MoU also come against the backdrop of growing engagements between Qatar and Honduras.

In May last year, Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, met the Private Secretary of the Presidency of Honduras, Hector Manuel Zelaya, in Tegucigalpa.

The meeting dealt with cooperation relations between the two countries, a statement by the Qatari foreign ministry said at the time.

Al Muraikhi had also met Honduran Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Eduardo Enrique Reina, at the time of his visit to the country.

The meeting between both sides saw the signing of a MoU over the establishment of a mechanism for political consultation between the foreign ministries of Qatar and Honduras.