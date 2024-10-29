Qatar and Afghanistan strengthen air transport cooperation with new MoU

Qatar’s air services agreement seeks to expand Qatar Airways’ global reach, strengthen ties with Afghanistan, and enhance regional connectivity for greater influence and stability.

Qatar and Afghanistan have entered into a new agreement aimed at boosting air transport ties between the two nations.

On Monday, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in Doha to enhance air service cooperation, marking a significant step towards expanding transportation rights and promoting increased bilateral connectivity.

This strategic initiative supports Qatar’s ongoing efforts to broaden its international air service network, allowing Qatar Airways, the nation’s flagship carrier, to reach new global destinations.

The MoU was co-signed by Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri, Acting President of Qatar’s General Civil Aviation Authority, and Abdul Salam Haidari, Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Transport and Aviation.

Qatar’s Minister of Transport, Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, was also in attendance.

The agreement is designed to facilitate more robust movement of goods and passengers between Qatar and Afghanistan and to foster mutual growth in civil aviation.

It also offers Qatar Airways new opportunities to expand its destination network, enhancing access for travelers in both regions and aligning with Qatar’s goal of positioning itself as a global air transport hub.

After the deal was signed, Al Sulaiti and Haidari discussed further collaboration in civil aviation, transport, and communications, strengthening the close partnership between the two nations in these vital sectors.