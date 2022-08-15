Qatar handball team snatches gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

The Islamic Solidarity Games are being held in Turkey.

Qatar men’s national handball team won the gold medal after defeating Turkey at home 26-23 at this year’s Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG).

Both teams were evenly matched, but Qatar managed to lead 14-10 at half-time, securing the win.

Team Qatar qualified for the finals after a narrow 24-23 victory over Iran in the semifinals.

Qatar is the third country to win the handball gold at the ISG tournament and has a rich history of winning gold. Al-Annabi won the 20th Asian Championship title for the fifth time in a row earlier this year.

Several of Qatar’s athletes will return home proud as Qatar has pulled over ten medals in the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Last week Qatar’s Hamdi Ali secured gold in the men’s high jump, while Ahmed Majour bagged the silver medal in the javelin throwing competition.

Abdulrahman Hassan finished second in the men’s 1,500m final to book another medal at the Konya Metropolitan Stadium.

The fifth edition of the ISG tournament witnessed more than 4,000 athletes across 27 sports.

Qatar was represented by 117 athletes in a set of 14 teams, with the handball team marking its first Qatari appearance in this year’s edition of the tournament.

The ISG tournament is held every four years, with 54 Islamic member states participating. The event commenced on August 11 and will come to an end on August 18th.