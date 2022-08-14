Lebanese pop star Myriam Fares preparing song for Qatar World Cup

Lebanese pop star, Myriam Fares has revealed plans to participate in the World Cup in Qatar later this year, becoming the latest artist to confirm a song for the tournament.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Fares said she is preparing more than one song for the major sporting event – the first ever FIFA World Cup to be hosted in the Middle East region.

“I cannot say that the news of my cooperation with FIFA is not true, because we are currently preparing for more than one song, and after that, the selection will be made,” she said.

“One of them will be released during the World Cup,” she added.

Earlier this month, Lebanese singer Elissa revealed she has been busy with World Cup-related matters, raising speculations about a possible performance or a song for the event.

“I do not want to spoil the album, in the upcoming period we have the World Cup, and I was busy with concerts and travel, and all of this led to the delay in preparations for the album,” Elissa told Lebanon-based Aghani Aghani TV Channel.

Commenting on possibly releasing her album during Christmas, she said that while it is possible “it is certainly more appropriate” to release it after the World Cup. The sporting event, the first to take place in the Middle East, is scheduled to run between November and December this year.

The Gulf state is expected to welcome at least 1.5 million fans globally, providing a key opportunity to introducing the world to Arab and Middle Eastern culture.

If the speculations prove to be correct, both Lebanese artists would be the latest to join other singers preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including Nancy Ajram.

To date, the World Cup organising committee in Qatar has not revealed any information regarding its partnership with the two artists.

Last month, Ajram officially confirmed her participation at the World Cup for the first time, saying a song is in the works without revealing further details.

“I cannot say more than that because there is a lot of news, but so far I have not confirmed anything so this is everything I can tell you.”

Elissa has smashed music charts in the Middle East with her latest duet with Moroccan artist Saad Lamjarred, titled Min Awel Dekika. Within less than three months, the song garnered 200 million views.

However, Elissa faced criticism for passionately singing alongside Lamjarred, who faced multiple rape accusations.

Other World Cup performers

Beyond the Levant, other artists from around the world have also been busy ahead of the global tournaments in Doha.

Nomsibo Zikodi, a well-known singer from South Africa and the singer of the song “Jerusalema,” revealed that she had received an invitation from the World Cup organising committee to perform during the opening ceremony of the tournament, scheduled to take place on 21 November.

In April, Hayya Hayya (Better Together) was revealed as the first official FIFA World Cup 2022 soundtrack.

It features Qatari singer Aisha, Trinidad Cardona as well as solo African artist Davido.

More recently, K-Pop sensation BTS are reportedly releasing a song for the major sporting event.