Qatar food guide: Kick start your World Cup experience with these local gems

The country’s diverse population makes it a perfect destination for all food lovers looking to experience enthralling cuisines.

Soon, over one million visitors are expected to flock to Qatar to experience the thrill of World Cup celebrations. Following a decade of preparations and thorough planning, Qatar is as ready as ever thanks to the list of entertainment and plans set to welcome all visitors.

One prominent aspect to look forward to that is hardly spoken about is the abundance of cuisines the country has to offer thanks to its diverse population. Food lovers have a chance not to just experience an unmatching football spirit, but also to indulge in mouth-watering dishes from around the globe— all gathered in one city.

And if you are looking to experience the best food places in the Gulf nation, Doha News is here to guide you through the spots you need to keep an eye on during your upcoming visit.

A taste of India

With Indians making up around 25% of Qatar’s population, it is no wonder that the nation is filled with exceptional Indian restaurants. Here are our top three picks:

Jwala

Famous for its upgraded and creative take on Indian street food, Jwala will take its visitors on a gourmet adventure filled with vibrant spices and age-old flavours. The atmosphere is lively and laid-back, while the interior is filled with brilliant colours and walls covered with stunning street art for an exceptional experience.

Location: Andalucia Way, Medina Centrale, The Pearl

Tandoor

An all-time favourite, Tandoor has everything you need for a delicious yet affordable Indian meal. The restaurants offer an abundance of authentic dishes, appetisers, and desserts that will transform your taste buds and leave you always craving more.

For this one, we recommend delivery, as the dine-in area is not so spacious.

Location: Old Airport Area, Doha

Bukhara Caravan

Those looking for authentic Indian cuisine in Doha have long favored this long-standing restaurant. One of Doha’s best butter chickens is served there, and the mutton biryani and tadka dal are to die for!

Location: Dafna, Doha

Experience the region’s finest

Of course, there’s no visiting the Middle East without experiencing its rich and flavourful dishes. Thankfully, Qatar is the right place to try out different dishes from all of the region’s dishes, all less than 30 minutes away.

Al Manchab

Looking to try out the Qatari cuisine? This is the perfect restaurant for it. With its traditional cuisine and the welcoming atmosphere that Doha is known for, Al Manchab offers a truly authentic Qatar experience thanks to its fine dishes.

Location: Hazm Mall, Al Markhiya Street, Al Markhiya

Parisa

Parisa is one of the greatest Iranian restaurants in the area. Intricate mosaics cover practically the whole eating area, and opulent chandeliers swing from the ceiling. The restaurant is both a feast for the palate and the sights.

Plus, it’s located in one of Qatar’s most stunning cultural spots.

Location: Souq Waqif, Ras Abu Abboud Street

Shirvan Métisse

Speaking of authenticity, the food at Shirvan Métisse, overseen by Michelin-starred chef Akrame Benallal, is influenced by dishes from several cities along the North African Silk Road. The menu features some unusual foods like seafood pie, a delicacy of North Africa, and black hummus with a lobster pastilla.

The restaurant’s view of the marina is a great addition to the area’s already stunning location.

Location: Medina Centrale, The Pearl

Japanese delights

It’s always time for sushi, and here are the best locations to get it.

Morimoto

If you are looking for a luxurious experience, Morimoto is a masterwork of Japanese cuisine and design. It is sophisticated, polished, and elegant.

Visitors get to watch the art of sushi unfold at the sushi bar or choose a more relaxing experience surrounded by enormous rose-gold columns in the dining area. The restaurant also has an abundance of Japanese dishes that are nothing short of mouth-watering.

Location: The Mondrian, West Bay Lagoon

Sushi Libary

Want some sushi on the go? Sushi Libary is a great place to grab one of the country’s most tasteful sushis on a budget. The restaurant is located in several malls, making it extremely convenient for many, and features a variety of delicious cuisines inspired by Japan.

Location: Doha Festival City & City Center

Nozomi

Luxury, comfort, and exceptional food experience: this is what Nozomi is all about. This contemporary Japanese restaurant is refined and stylish, with music providing a pleasant atmosphere. Following its initial success in London, the restaurant opened its second outpost in Doha.

Location: Marsa Malaz Kempinski Hotel, The Pearl