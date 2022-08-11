Qatar expands mental health services at PHCC centres

The services can be used by those who are 18 years of age or older and suffer from mental health issues.

Three new health centres will now provide psychiatry clinics as part of an expansion plan for the “Integrated Mental Health Service” of the Primary Health Care Corporation, authorities announced.

Patients registered at any PHCC Health Center can receive community-based care from the clinics, and those with moderate to severe mental health issues can receive services jointly provided by Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) as well as the clinics.

Integrated psychiatry clinics are currently offered at the Health Centers in Al Thumama, Qatar University, and Al Wajbah, according to the PHCC website.

Physicians at other PHCC health centres refer patients that are 18 years of age and older who have moderate to severe, but non-emergency, mental health difficulties.

Patients over the age of 18 who have concerns about moderate to severe anxiety, depression, psychosis, obsessive-compulsive disorders, and other issues can receive services from PHCC psychiatry clinics.

Those who are in need of such services should see their family doctor, who will examine them and, if necessary, send them to the designated clinics to be treated accordingly.

The programme was initially introduced as a pilot initiative at Thumama Health Centre and has subsequently been extended to two other health centres.

This service also helps achieve one of the goals of Qatar’s “National Health Strategy,” which calls for primary care to deliver 20% of the mental health services now offered at hospitals.

The clinics offer efficient, evidence-based mental health assessment, diagnosis, and treatment, while seeking to offer comprehensive mental health treatments to individuals who were previously referred to the Psychiatry Hospital at HMC.

The programme also offers increased patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes in addition to integrated mental health care. This will lead to a reduction in secondary care appointments, lifting some weight off the health care system.

PHCC has also opened its “Support Clinic” in five health centres, including Leabaib, Rawdat Al Khail, Al Thumama, Al Wajbah, and Qatar University.

The services include early diagnosis and clinical examinations performed by knowledgeable and highly qualified doctors who are able to recognise and assess mild to moderate mental problems.

All patients between the ages of 18 and 65 are welcome to use the service, PHCC has previously stated.

Psychological therapies, drug administration, lifestyle and self-management counselling, as well as proper information and guidance for patients and their caregivers, are all possible treatment choices.