How can a lactation consultant help in breastfeeding struggles?

While breastfeeding is a natural way for mothers to provide their infants with the nutrition they need during the first months of life, nursing does not always come naturally or easily.

The health benefits of breastfeeding affect both mother and infant, and can be felt in both the short-term and long-term.

For the baby, these health benefits include reduced infections, better immunity, reduced risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), a healthier body weight and a lower risk of diabetes.

For breastfeeding mothers, health benefits include an improved recovery time as breastfeeding releases a hormone that helps to improve uterine contractions and helps the uterus return to its pre-pregnancy size.

Some mothers who breastfeed exclusively may also lose their pregnancy weight faster, have a reduced risk of developing postpartum depression, as well as a lower risk for some cancers and other medical conditions such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Although the associated benefits for both mother and baby are numerous, there are some considerations new mothers should keep in mind as they prepare for their breastfeeding journey.

Pain/discomfort: Sore breasts or nipples are usually a result of inappropriate positioning or attachment at the breast (baby is not latching properly). Sometimes pain can occur as a result of breast engorgement, when the breasts get too full of milk and start to feel hard and painful.

Inability to measure milk supply: While breastfeeding, it is difficult to know for sure how much milk you are producing and how much your baby is consuming. You will mostly have to rely on other factors such as number of wet diapers your baby’s weight to know if they are getting enough. Many mothers worry that their baby is not getting enough milk, especially at the start.

Mastitis: This occurs when an existing blocked milk duct is not relieved. Mastitis can feel very hot and painful and can cause flu-like symptoms. Mothers who experience mastitis may need antibiotics. Therefore, it is important to contact your doctor if you think you have mastitis.

Breastfeeding and tongue tie: Tongue ties occur in about 1 in 10 babies. A tongue tie is when the strip of skin that attaches the tongue to the floor of the mouth is shorter than usual. While some babies are seemingly unaffected or bothered by a tongue-tie, for other babies a tongue-tie can restrict movement in the tongue, making it more difficult to breastfeed.

Lack of flexibility: New breastfeeding mothers often find that their day revolves around their infant’s feeding schedule. This can be quite difficult given that in the first few weeks of life, babies can feed as often as 12 times per day.

Restricted diet/medication: When breastfeeding, the mother’s food and medication can be passed through the milk to the infant. This means that in some cases the mother may need to avoid consuming certain things during the breastfeeding period.

What is the role of a lactation consultant?

Lactation consultants are certified healthcare professionals who are trained to help mothers learn how to breastfeed. Often, they will visit a new mother in the hospital during the baby’s first 24 hours of life but you can also visit a lactation consultant during pregnancy in preparation for breastfeeding.

A breastfeeding consultant will observe while you breastfeed and offer instruction, advice and correction. They are often needed during the first few weeks of the baby’s life while mother and baby are still learning about breastfeeding.

Lactation consultants can help mothers and infants with different challenges such as milk supply, pain, latching, and breastfeeding positions. They can also help with issues related to pumping and weaning.

Support and proper guidance from a lactation consultant can be a game changer for new mothers on their breastfeeding journey.

If you are a new mother struggling with breastfeeding, healthcare professionals strongly recommend asking for assistance from a lactation consultant.