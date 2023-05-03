Qatar, Egypt-brokered ceasefire brings end to Israeli aggression on Gaza

There are 1,016 administrative detainees and 160 child prisoners behind Israeli bars.

Qatar and Egypt brokered yet another ceasefire in Gaza late on Tuesday following Israeli air strikes on the besieged city.

Two Palestinian officials told Reuters that Qatar, Egypt and the United Nations secured what they described as a “reciprocal and simultaneous” ceasefire between Israeli forces and Palestinian groups in Gaza.

Hamas, which governs Gaza, also said it discussed an end to the latest Israeli attacks with Qatari, Egyptian and UN officials.

However, no Qatari official has commented on the reported ceasefire, though the Gulf state has played a similar role to end previous Israeli aggression on Gaza.

PHOTOS: Israeli fighter jets embarked on a series of airstrikes tonight across the besieged Gaza Strip, causing massive damage to multiple targets but no casualties so far.

Credit: Wafa News Agency



Credit: Wafa News Agency pic.twitter.com/mTmMq3YHTk — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) May 3, 2023

According to Palestine’s news agency (Wafa), the air strikes caused damage to multiple areas in Gaza, though no casualties were reported. Wafa’s correspondent on the ground said at least five missiles targeted northwest of Gaza and Israeli fighter jets attacked other sites in the coastal city.

The latest Israeli aggression comes after groups from Gaza launched rockets towards Israel in response to the death of prominent Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan.

The late prisoner, who was a key political leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad faction, went on an 87-day hunger strike while awaiting trial. Adnan, a father of nine, was the first Palestinian hunger striker to die in Israeli prison in more than 30 years, per a Reuters report.

Palestinian prisoners often go on hunger strikes to protest against unlawful detention by Israel, in what became widely known as “the battle of empty stomachs”.

Israeli authorities had stopped Adnan’s family from visiting him in prison and denied him medical attention. Palestinian officials have described his death as an “assassination”.

“The Israeli occupation and its prison administration carried out a deliberate assassination against the prisoner Khader Adnan by rejecting his request for his release, neglecting him medically, and keeping him in his cell despite the seriousness of his health condition,” Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said, as quoted by Wafa.

The Palestinian foreign ministry has called for an international investigation into Adnan’s death.

Meanwhile, Palestinians who took to the streets in the occupied West Bank to protest Adnan’s death where met with violence from Israeli forces attempting to disperse the demonstrators.

According to Palestinian Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, Addameer, there are 1,016 administrative detainees behind bars and 160 child prisoners.