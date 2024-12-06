Qatar donates £25m to establish Sandhurst Leadership and Technology Centre

The Sandhurst Command and Technology Centre aims to enhance military leadership and drive innovation in defence technology.

Qatar has invested £25 million to establish the Sandhurst Command and Technology Centre, a groundbreaking facility designed to advance military leadership and drive technological innovation.

Located at the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) in the UK, the centre aims to enhance the leadership and technical capabilities of military personnel through advanced training and interactive simulations.

It is set to become a global hub for defence technology, promoting collaboration among military leaders and experts from around the world.

The RMAS described the donation as transformative.

The academy stated that the funding would support the development of cutting-edge infrastructure, including simulation laboratories, virtual learning platforms, modern accommodation, and advanced cybersecurity systems to enhance digital resilience.

In recognition of Qatar’s generosity, the new facility will be named the Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Centre, in honour of the Amir’s pivotal support.

The Amir is a distinguished alumnus of the RMAS, having graduated in 1998.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani, Qatar’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, stated that this support reflects Qatar’s ongoing commitment to fostering international cooperation in military education and technological innovation, thereby contributing to global security and stability.