Ex-CEO ordered to return QAR 247 million of illegal bonuses to Qatari insurance company treasury

This hefty repayment comprises two significant portions: QR217,610,242 and QR29,567,222.

Qatar’s Court of Appeal has delivered a verdict requiring a former CEO of a prominent Qatari insurance company to refund a major sum of QAR 247,177,464 to the company’s treasury.

This ruling overturns a previous decision that granted the ex-CEO a 10% deduction from the company’s net profits as a bonus in line with his favours.

However, the Court of Appeal has now emphatically overturned this decision, asserting the nullity of the previous bonus allocation.

Instead, the ex-CEO is now obligated to reimburse the company 247,177,464 Qatari riyals.

This hefty repayment comprises two significant portions: QAR 217,610,242 and QAR 29,567,222.

The Court of Appeal serves as a crucial part of the Qatari judicial system and plays a pivotal role in the adjudication of disputes, reviewing decisions made by lower courts to ensure justice prevails.

The court’s rulings are predicated on Qatari laws, which are grounded in the principles of Shari’a (Islamic Law), alongside elements of civil law.

Meanwhile, in another legal case, the Public Prosecutor in Qatar last week sent nine government workers to the Criminal Court for their absence from the office during designated work hours and for tampering with their attendance records.

The move came after a thorough investigation, conducted in collaboration with the Audit Bureau, revealed a pattern of misconduct among the accused.

They stand accused of doctoring their attendance records to indicate their presence at the workplace, while, in reality, they were elsewhere.

This discrepancy enabled them to unlawfully receive wages for hours not worked, in clear violation of their employer’s regulations.

Details of the investigation indicated that one individual had gone so far as to manipulate the entry and exit times of their colleagues by using their employment cards.

These falsified records were then submitted as official statements, falsely affirming the presence of the accused at their designated posts.

Such offences carry severe penalties, including imprisonment and substantial fines.