Qatar denounces Israeli killing of US activist in occupied West Bank

Qatar’s foreign ministry has condemned the murder of an American-Turkish citizen by the Israeli occupation forces while she was participating in a peaceful protest against illegal settlements , south of the Palestinian city of Nablus.

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, was shot in the head in the village of Beita in the occupied West Bank on Friday.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described her killing an “assassination” and a “heinous crime”, and denounced the act as part of a troubling pattern of brutal Israeli occupation crimes against the Palestinian cause and human rights.

It warns that the international community’s silence in the face of such egregious violations only emboldens the Israeli occupation to perpetuate further atrocities.

The Ministry stressed that the “voices of free solidarity throughout the world will not be silenced by the bullets of the treacherous occupation, and will continue to speak out in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people”.

It also called for accountability for all those responsible for these crimes and violations.

Ezgi Eygi, who had traveled to the occupied West Bank as a member of the International Solidarity Movement, is the third such foreign national of the group to be killed by Israel, following US activist Rachel Corrie in 2003 and British activist Tom Hurndall in 2004.

A statement released by Ezgi Eygi’s family called on the United States, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, to order an independent investigation into their daughter’s unlawful killing and to ensure full accountability for the guilty parties.

“Aysenur was a loving daughter, sister, partner and aunt,” the family statement said. “She was gentle, brave, silly, supportive and a ray of sunshine. She felt a deep responsibility to serve others and lived a life of caring for those in need with action.”

Nablus Governor Ghassan Daghlas announced that “all legal measures” would be taken to submit the case to the International Criminal Court following the killing of Ezgi Eygi.

He also urged President Biden to halt all support for Israel.

“We appeal to President Biden to stop all support to the occupying state because the occupying state is working hard to bomb hospitals and kill children and kill foreigners, including American nationals,” he told reporters.