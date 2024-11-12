Qatar condemns Israeli plans to annex occupied West Bank

Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has ordered preparations for annexing the Occupied West Bank by 2025.

Qatar has strongly condemned a recent statement made by Israel’s Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich, where he detailed preparations to annex the occupied West Bank by next year.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) also described the statement as a dangerous escalation that undermines peace efforts in the region, especially in light of the ongoing brutal war on Gaza and its devastating consequences.

“Qatar considers these statements a blatant violation of international law and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334,” MoFA said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Monday, Smotrich expressed his hopes that the second Donald Trump administration would welcome Israel’s campaign for “sovereignty” of the Occupied West Bank. He also said he hopes that 2025 will be the “year of annexation”.

Following a meeting with his party members in Israeli parliament (Knesset), Smotrich confirmed that he had ordered the Israeli Defence Ministry’s Settlement Directorate and Civil Administration to prepare plans to annex to territory.

Qatar’s ministry also called on the international community to oppose Israel’s settlement expansion, colonial practices, and racist policies, along with its ongoing violations of Palestinian rights.

The Gulf state also stressed the necessity for international solidarity to achieve a two-state solution, to pave the way for sustainable and just peace in the region.

“The Ministry reaffirms that the repeated Israeli statements, which violate international laws and resolutions, clearly demonstrate that the occupation remains the primary obstacle to any peace and stability efforts,” the statement added.

Smotrich also holds a position at Israel’s Ministry of Defence, and oversees the administration of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“I have directed the start of professional work to prepare the necessary infrastructure to apply Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria,” he said, using the Zionist terminology for the occupied West Bank.

“I have no doubt that President Trump, who showed courage and determination in his decisions during his first term, will support the State of Israel in this move,” he added.

Under international law, these Jewish-only settlements in the occupied territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem are considered illegal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that his government plans to pursue the annexation of the West Bank once U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January 2025.

Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, also condemned Smotrich’s statements.

“Such statements undermine international law, violate the rights of the Palestinians and threaten the possibility of a two-state solution,” he said in a post on X.