Qatar condemns Israeli attack on Jenin

The Israeli Occupation launched a violent military incursion under ‘Operation Iron Wall,’ killing 12 Palestinians, including a 16-year-old boy, injuring over 40 others, including five children, and forcing more than 2,000 families in Jenin Camp to flee their homes.

Qatar has condemned the recent attack on the city of Jenin by Israeli forces, calling the onslaught “a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and human rights”.

“The State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack launched by the Israeli occupation forces on the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, which resulted in the martyrdom of a number of civilians,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said in a statement.

The offensive in Jenin, a city in the northern occupied West Bank, killed at least 12 Palestinians, within a week of ceasefire in Gaza.

In a statement released on Thursday, Qatar’s MoFA also emphasised the urgent need for the global community to hold Israel accountable for such actions

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the international community to assume its responsibilities in confronting these violations, and to work to ensure the full protection of civilians in accordance with the provisions of international law and relevant agreements,” the statement added.

The attack in Jenin has come just days after the ceasefire in Gaza was announced after 15 months of genocide that left nearly 47,000 Palestinians dead and thousands homeless.

Qatar, Egypt and the United States—succeeded in reaching the deal between Hamas and Israel after over a year of stalled negotiations.

The MoFA, after the attack on Jenin, reiterated Qatar’s support to the justice of the Palestinian cause.

“The Ministry reiterated Qatar’s unwavering stance in support of the Palestinian cause, reaffirming the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

What is happening in Jenin?

The Israeli military’s incursion into Jenin has entered its fourth consecutive day, prompting the displacement of hundreds of residents from the Jenin refugee camp.

Local authorities reported that Israeli forces used loudspeakers mounted on drones and military vehicles asking residents to evacuate their homes.

According to UNRWA (The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East), Israeli forces caused more than 2000 families in the Jenin Camp to flee their homes.

The operation, part of Israel’s wider ‘Iron Wall’ campaign, has led to the death of at least 12 Palestinians in Jenin governorate over the first two days, and over 40 others injured, including five children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Two additional deaths were reported in the town of Burqin, where Israeli forces demolished a house and used women as human shields, according to local officials.

Israeli occupation forces forcibly displaced Palestinian families from their homes in Jenin refugee camp, north of occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/IhFqKRLrCV — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) January 23, 2025

Rights organisations have raised alarm over the use of excessive force and the impact on civilians.

Since the start of the year, seven Palestinian minors have been killed in Israeli operations.

Defence for Children International Palestine (DCIP) reported that Israeli forces killed 16-year-old Motaz Imad Mousa Abu Tabeekh during their latest incursion into Jenin on January 21, as part of ‘Operation Iron Wall’.

Motaz, who was shot by an Israeli sniper while there were no confrontations in the area, succumbed to injuries despite surgery.

Ayed Abu Eqtaish of Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCIP) condemned the attack, stating, “Palestinian children are still not safe as Israeli forces continue to target Palestinian childhood with impunity.”

The Israeli military’s operation involved raids, drone strikes, and bulldozing in the densely populated Jenin refugee camp, causing displacement, infrastructure damage, and outages.

The Palestinian Authority has condemned the attacks, describing them as “collective punishment” and accusing Israel of a deliberate strategy to annex the West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces continue to commit war crimes in #Jenin, forcibly displacing families, demolishing infrastructure, and carrying out #collective_punishment, extrajudicial executions, and systematic destruction of property. Israel exploits the international community's… pic.twitter.com/F57CxYAdCC — State of Palestine – MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) January 23, 2025

Observers and human rights advocates warn that the escalating violence risks worsening the humanitarian crisis, with increased checkpoints and restricted access disrupting daily life and essential services across the territory.

In light of these developments, Qatar has called on the international community to assume its responsibilities in addressing violations and ensuring the protection of civilians.

The United Nations and other global organisations have been urged to take immediate action to prevent further escalation.