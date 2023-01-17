Qatar condemns deadly church bombing in Congo

The UN described the attack as ‘cowardly’

Qatar strongly condemned a bombing targeting a church in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, which resulted in at least 17 deaths and 63 injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Doha “rejects terrorism and violence regardless of the motive”. It also stressed its complete opposition to “targeting places of worship and intimidating safe civilians.”

Statement : Qatar strongly condemns the bombing of a church in the Democratic Republic of Congo#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/ZFSB7dJhpM — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) January 16, 2023

At least 14 people were killed and over 63 others wounded when the bomb rocked the Pentecostal church in the North Kivu province as worshippers attended Sunday service.

Footage that emerged online showed distressing scenes at the site of the attack, where bodies lay lifeless to the backdrop of wailing crowds.

In a statement, authorities expressed “deepest condolences” to the families of the victims while the the UN mission in DR Congo condemned what it described as “the cowardly and despicable attack”.

The Islamic State group-linked Allied Democratic Forces militia claimed responsibility for the attack and put the death toll at a higher number of 20. The group has been involved in attacks in Kasindi, a town near the Ugandan border.

More than 120 armed groups and militias are currently locked in a battle for territory and power, plaguing the country with decades of violence.

The conflict has led to some 6 million people being internally displaced, according to the United Nations, which has warned that hundreds of thousands of are severely food insecure.

The Ugandan army has sent troops to the eastern Congo in an effort to quell the unrest, but the attacks have grown more frequent and widespread.

Since April, the ADF has killed at least 370 civilians and kidnapped hundreds more, according to a report released by the UN last month.