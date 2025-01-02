Qatar condemns deadly car ramming in New Orleans

The attack which killed at least 15 people has been linked to ISIS, also known as ISIL.

Qatar has strongly condemned the car-ramming attack in New Orleans that left 15 people dead and dozen others injured during a New Year’s celebration.dead

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, reiterated its stance “rejecting violence, terrorism and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons”.

The gulf country has also expressed condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for those injured in the attack.

U.S. officials have linked the attack to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), also referred to as ISIS. The suspect was shot dead by police after opening fire on responding officers.

Two officers were injured in the the crossfire, but are in a stable condition, according to New Orleans police.

The attack took place at the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Streets in New Orleans’s French Quarter, an area known to attract many tourists, locals and visitors.

Among those killed was 18-year-old Palestinian-American Kareem Badawi.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who was later revealed to be a U.S. citizen from Texas and an army veteran.

The New Orleans Police Department detailed that Jabbar’s pick-up truck had hit several pedestrians before crashing.

Officers allegedly discovered an ISIL flag on the trailer hitch of Jabbar’s truck, which the New Orleans FBI says suggests that the suspect was acting in coordination with other members and affiliates of the militant group.

Multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were also allegedly found in Jabbar’s vehicle.

On Wednesday, outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden stated that the bureau informed him of Jabbar’s alleged social media page, which display videos indicating the suspect could have been “inspired” by ISIL.

In a separate incident, a Tesla Cybertruck containing fireworks, gas tanks and camping fuel connected to a detonation system exploded outside a Las Vegas hotel belonging to U.S President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday which killed the driver and injured seven more.

Las Vegas police are investigating any probable link between the explosion and the New Orleans attack.

Both this Cybertruck and the F-150 suicide bomb in New Orleans were rented from Turo. Perhaps they are linked in some way. https://t.co/MM6ehJO3SG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2025

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the explosion “appears likely to be an act of terrorism.”

“Both this Cybertruck and the F-150 suicide bomb in New Orleans were rented from Turo. Perhaps they are linked in some way,” Musk posted on X.

The New Orleans attack has been considered to be part of a trend of using vehicles as a weapon to target public spaces.

In December, a deadly car jamming at a Christmas market in Germany killed five people and injured 200 more.

A Saudi-born doctor who had been residing in Germany for over a decade allegedly rammed his vehicle into pedestrians in the eastern city of Magdeburg on December 20.

Despite the tragedy initially reigniting anti-immigration and Islamophobic attitudes in Europe, it was later revealed that the suspect, Taleb al-Abdelmohsen, promoted anti-Islam, far-right, pro-Zionist views and opinions on his social media pages.