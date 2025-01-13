Qatar condemns Benin attack

Dozens of soldiers were killed in an attack at Benin’s northern border, shared with Burkina Faso and Niger.

Qatar has strongly condemned the attack on a military site in Benin, denouncing the violence that has claimed the lives of at least 28 soldiers.

Qatar’s foreign ministry, in a statement, reiterated “firm stance against violence and terrorism, regardless of motives and reasons”.

“The Ministry extends Qatar’s condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of the Republic of Benin,” the statement added.

The attack took place on Wednesday in the Alibori region of Benin’s northern border with Burkina Faso and Niger.

On Friday, a group linked to Al-Qaeda claimed responsibility for the assault, which marked the heaviest loss for the Benin army in recent years.

Benin’s neighbouring countries have been grappling with insurgency, with escalating activity from groups tied to the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda, including the Group to Support Islam and Muslims (JNIM).

“Our brothers the mujahideen were able to storm a Beninese army post in Oouda in Karimama province,” JNIM said in a statement.

JNIM also claimed to have captured weapons, ammunition, and a drone during the raid, the statement noted. The group is primarily active in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

As of 2023, Beninese officials have documented 20 cross-border attacks since 2021.