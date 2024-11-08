Qatar condemns attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Six Malaysian UN peacekeepers in Lebanon have been wounded in an attack by Israeli occupation forces, raising urgent calls for accountability.

Qatar has strongly condemned an Israeli attack on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which left several Malaysian peacekeepers injured.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the incident as a violation of international humanitarian law and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which mandates UNIFIL’s role in maintaining peace in southern Lebanon.

The attack reportedly involved an Israeli drone strike on Thursday, which targeted a vehicle near a convoy carrying Malaysian peacekeepers.

According to Malaysia’s armed forces, a soldier sustained a fractured arm while five others suffered minor injuries.

The attack occurred as the Malaysian battalion, known as MALBATT 850-12, was en route to Marakah in South Lebanon.

According to the Malaysian Armed Forces, “the explosion had targeted another vehicle that was en route to Beirut but ended up damaging the bus that was transporting members of MALBATT 850-12″.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry called for an urgent, independent international investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The ministry also urged the international community to take decisive steps to hold the Israeli occupation accountable, pushing for an immediate halt to its repeated violations and acts of aggression.

UNIFIL released a statement urging restraint, saying all sides had an “obligation to avoid actions putting peacekeepers or civilians in danger”.

“Differences should be resolved at the negotiating table, not through violence,” it said.