Qatar condemns assassination attempt on Trump

The former President was shot in the ear in an attempted assassination during a campaign rally on Saturday.

Qatar has strongly condemned the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump, which took place during an election rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The Gulf country expressed sincere well wishes for Trump’s health and safety in the aftermath of this alarming incident in a statement on Sunday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs renews the firm position of the State of Qatar rejecting violence and criminal acts, including political assassinations, whatever the motives and reasons, and stresses in this context the need to engage in dialogue and peaceful means and avoid political violence and hatred to overcome differences at all levels.” It stated.

“The Ministry expresses the condolences of the State of Qatar to the victims’ families and wishes for a speedy recovery.” It added.

Surviving a shot in the ear, Trump was shrouded by the U.S. Secret Service and rushed to his SUV as he pumped his fist in a show of defence.

The attempt on the 78-year-old’s life came days before he was to accept the Republican nomination for a third time.

The FBI identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania on the early hours of Sunday.

One attendee was killed, and two spectators were critically injured, authorities said.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.