Qatar celebrates the 30th anniversary of the International Year of the Family

The International Year of the Family event highlights the role of families in social development, addresses their challenges, and advocates for policies to strengthen family structures.

The Doha International Family Institute (DIFI), part of the Qatar Foundation, is hosting a global conference at the Qatar National Convention Center to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of the United Nations’ International Year of the Family (IYF).

With the theme “Family and Contemporary Megatrends,” the event will explore the unique challenges families encounter in an era of rapid technological change, migration, demographic shifts, and climate impacts.

Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, inaugurated the conference, delivering a stirring address.

“Families worldwide grapple with the influence of technology and the challenge of preserving language and culture in a globalised world,” she said. “These challenges are magnified for countries without substantial cultural and developmental support systems.”

She warned of “digital feudalism,” describing how online platforms often dictate social norms, homogenising perspectives and sidelining alternative voices.

Digital technology, she went on to say, is beneficial but comes with a “social cost” as it risks alienating younger generations from their cultural heritage and identity.

Over the course of two days, the conference will bring together more than 2,000 delegates, including key policymakers, researchers, family practitioners, parents, and youth.

Participants will delve into central themes such as demographic shifts, urbanisation and migration, the impact of technology, and climate change. The aim is to foster understanding and unity among families worldwide.

Beyond technology, Sheikha Moza also discussed the urgent need to safeguard the Arabic language, which she identified as central to Arab identity.

“Arabic is a repository of our history, values, and cultural wisdom. While learning other languages is valuable, it should not replace or diminish our mother tongue,” she said.

Sheikha Moza also underscored the role of unity and resilience among Arab families, particularly during times of crisis.

Referencing the ongoing war in Gaza, she described the blockaded territory as the exemplification of “a proud nation, embodying heroic determination against the forces of oppression that seek to erase cultural identity”.

In collaboration with various international organizations and experts, the conference will showcase engaging panel discussions, exhibitions, and collaborative sessions.

Key topics will focus on family-oriented policies, best practices in digital and cultural integration, and sustainable development strategies.

The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF) plays a significant role as a strategic partner in the International Year of the Family Conference.

The Ministry places significant emphasis on family, which is reflected in their slogan: “The Family is the Nation’s Wealth”.

“The true wealth of any nation lies in its families,” said Eman Alkaabi, media consultant at MSDF.

“When families are strong, unified, and supportive of one another, it ultimately leads to the nation’s growth, resilience, and advancement. Successful nations are always built on the foundation of cohesive, thriving families.”