Qatar calls for international action on Gaza as mediation efforts continue

Qatar’s UN representative has urged the global community to confront the Israeli aggression on Gaza and end the Israeli occupation.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egypt’s Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel have met with Hamas negotiators in Doha to address the impasse in Gaza prisoner-swap and ceasefire talks.

Hamas praised Qatar and Egypt for their mediation efforts, highlighting their roles in facilitating indirect negotiations to end Israeli military actions and advance discussions on prisoner exchanges, reconstruction, and humanitarian aid.

“The movement emphasises its continued commitment to a positive and flexible approach to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and secure the withdrawal of occupation forces from the entire territory of the Strip,” the movement said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement highlighted Hamas also said that the management of the Gaza Strip in the “post-cessation phase” should remain a matter for Palestinians to decide based on a unified vision.

The movement reiterated its readiness to implement a ceasefire agreement, in line with U.S. President Joe Biden’s May 31 announcement and UN Security Council Resolution 2735, while rejecting any new conditions.

Despite ongoing negotiations, talks remain at an impasse due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly introducing new demands, including maintaining Israeli forces in key areas of Gaza, conditions that Hamas opposes.

In the midst of these talks, Qatar has called on the international community to take decisive action regarding human rights and the situation in Gaza.

During the 57th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Qatar’s Deputy Permanent Representative, Jawhara bint Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi, delivered a statement urging the global community to confront the aggression on Gaza and end the Israeli occupation.

Al Suwaidi stressed that a reliable international system for human rights protection requires not just dialogue but also courage and political will.

She argued that the international community must act decisively to stop the violence and ensure that Israel adheres to UN resolutions and international laws.

In her speech, Al Suwaidi drew attention to the severe humanitarian impact of the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

She noted that the Israeli aggression has resulted in more than 40,000 Palestinian deaths, tens of thousands of injuries, and the displacement of more than 1.9 million people.

The deliberate destruction of infrastructure and civilian facilities by Israeli forces, she said, constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian and human rights law.

Al Suwaidi also underscored the importance of holding Israel accountable for its violations and crimes against Palestinians.