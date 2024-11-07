Qatar calls for international action against Israeli occupation violations

The Israeli occupation has killed more than 43,000 Palestinians in Gaza, with significant losses among humanitarian workers.

Qatar has condemned Israel’s failure to adhere to international laws and its ongoing violations in the Gaza Strip, and called for immediate international solidarity to end the war.

The statement, released on Thursday, was made by Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sheikha Alya Ahmed Al Thani, at the UN General Assembly.

She emphasised that Israel’s actions, including targeting the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and its disregard for key international resolutions, undermine the foundations of the UN Charter and the 1949 General Assembly Resolution 302.

Sheikha Alya urged the UN to fulfill its responsibility in supporting the refugee agency’s mandate.

Qatar remains the first Arab country to sign a multi-year agreement supporting UNRWA, contributing over $49m in 2024.

It has also committed to provide financial, diplomatic, and political backing to the agency.

Sheikha Alya reaffirmed Qatar’s steadfast support for Palestine, emphasizing alignment with international law and the Arab Peace Initiative, which ensures the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

She also expressed Qatar’s deep appreciation for the humanitarian efforts of UNRWA, acknowledging the risks faced by its staff in their critical work.

At least 237 agency staff members have been killed by Israel since the onset of Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip, which began in October 2023.

Since then, more than 43,000 Palestinians have been killed, but the number is believed to be much higher with thousands missing and buried under the rubble of their homes and buildings.

Banning UNRWA to worsen refugee crisis

Qatar strongly condemned the Israeli Knesset’s decision to ban UNRWA activities in Palestinian territories, calling it a dangerous precedent for international multilateralism and a direct attack on humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

Sheikha Alya highlighted the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where ongoing Israeli aggression has prevented the delivery of essential aid.

She warned that the ban on UNRWA would have severe humanitarian and political consequences, further denying Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank access to vital services.

It would also exacerbate the Palestinian refugee crisis and their right to return, as outlined in international law.

According to UNICEF, between September and October 2024, the entire Gaza Strip has been classified in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency), a level where extreme food shortages, acute malnutrition, and the risk of hunger-related deaths are rapidly escalating.

Approximately 1.84 million people are facing high levels of acute food insecurity, with 133,000 people experiencing catastrophic food insecurity (IPC Phase 5) and 664,000 in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency).