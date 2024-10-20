Qatar calls for enhancing economic cooperation among Islamic countries

Established in 1979 in Karachi, the ICCD is aligned with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation with 19 board of directors of member countries.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, the Chairman of the Qatar Chamber, has called for the enhancement of economic cooperation between Muslim countries by introducing effective trade mechanisms.

Al Thani’s remarks came on Saturday during the 40th meeting of the General Assembly of the Executive Committee of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD) in Istanbul.

The Qatar Chamber chairman had also led the entity’s participating delegation, according to Doha’s state news agency (QNA).

“[Al Thani] underscored the State of Qatar’s support for efforts aimed at enhancing economic cooperation among Islamic countries, noting that by establishing strong partnerships and developing effective trade agreements, these countries can improve their competitiveness in global markets,” QNA reported.

In underlining Qatar’s support for cooperation among member chambers of Islamic countries, Sheikh Khalifa noted that such efforts would contribute to strengthening cultural and social ties between the members.

The latest meeting in Istanbul is focused on proposals that address various topics, including establishing an institution for women’s economic empowerment, while reviewing previous ones.

One of the previous proposals included having the Islamic Chamber’s membership as a general observer in the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Last year’s ICCD conference was held in Qatar where it adopted it new logo name, following the recommendation of the 35th Board of Directors meeting in Azerbaijan in July.