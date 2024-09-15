Delegation from Qatar’s Al Raqim competition explores potential collaborations in Turkey

The Qatari delegation held meetings with various Turkish prominent figures within the Arabic calligraphy sector to discuss potential collaborations.



A delegation from the Qatar International Arabic Calligraphy Competition, known as Al Raqim, recently visited Turkey to strengthen relationships with Turkish Arabic calligraphy institutes and explore potential collaborations.



On Sunday, the Qatari Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) reported that the delegation was led by Saleh bin Ali Al Marri, director of the Doha’s Sheikh Abdulla bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Centre and chairman of the Al Raqim organising committee.



Fellow delegates included Ali Al Mihna, Hassan Al Obaidly, and a calligrapher, Ubaida Al Banki.

“The meeting addressed potential collaboration between the Al Raqim Competition and IRCICA, discussing future projects, the significance of artistic competitions in Arabic calligraphy, and their role in reviving Islamic arts and preserving the visual identity of the Ummah,” Awqaf’s news release said.

The delegation also met with Said Kasımoğlu, Chief of the Arts and Handicrafts Section at the Research Centre for Islamic History, Art, and Culture (IRCICA).

Established in 1979 as the first cultural centre of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the IRCICA serves all 57 OIC member states, including Qatar, as a default member.



The IRCICA praised Qatar’s Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) for leading the international calligraphy competition initiative and highlighted the effective collaboration between the ministry and the Qatar Museum of Islamic Art (MIA).

Prominent calligrapher Huseyin Kutlu further commended Qatar’s experience in spearheading such global initiatives and emphasised the importance of selecting a distinguished judging panel for the Al Raqim competition.

According to a July article by the Qatar News Agency, the competition’s panel will consist of five esteemed calligraphers from around the world who will be announced at a later date.

What does the competition entail?

In July, the first edition of Al Raqim was inaugurated by the Qatari Awqaf Minister, Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanim.



An array of state officials, prominent calligraphers, and calligraphy enthusiasts from around the world attended the event, which took place at Doha’s Sheikh Abdulla bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Centre.



There are five categories featured in the competition, each recognising eight winners. Among these is the ‘Thuluth Script: Jeli and regular’ division, with a first-place prize of 85,000 Qatari riyals ($23,400).



The top prizes for the ‘Nashk Script,’ ‘Diwani Jeli Script, ‘Nasta’liq Jeli Script’ and ‘Kufic Quranic Script’ divisions are 70,000 Qatari riyals ($18,700) each.

The competition is open to men and women aged 18 and above from Qatar and other Arab countries. Entrants may only submit one original calligraphy art piece by December 26.