Qatar blockade inspires musicians to pen songs of support

YouTube

The blockade of Qatar is now entering its second month, and shows no signs of letting up any time soon.

Many people within the country have responded with patriotic car parades; wearing t-shirts, stickers and posters bearing the image of the Emir; and participating in hashtag campaigns on social media.

Recently, two separate musicians decided to offer their support by writing and performing songs that celebrate the defiant stance taken by Qatar’s leaders against their neighbors.

#StaystrongQatar

The first is Malaysian singer Maizurah, who calls Qatar her “second home.”

The public relations officer has lived in Qatar for three years. In a statement, she said that the GCC crisis had “really affected her personally” as Qatar had been “a country of opportunity” for her.

Her song, which was co-written with British songwriter and producer Ben Haynes, is entitled #StayStrongQatar.

Its lyrics urge Qatar to “keep your head high and never lose yourself.”

They continue:

“They can block you

They put you down

But they can’t break you. Stay Strong, stand on your own.

Keep on going don’t lose yourself.

Stay Strong, you’re not alone.

Spread your wings and believe in you.”

American satire

While Maizurah’s song is an upbeat call for unity, American performer Jim Terr has taken a more wry look at the situation.

In his song, the Qatar Guitar Blues, Terr pokes fun at US President Donald Trump, who has expressed support for the blockade.

The satirist also describes Qatar as “for that region, at least, a shinin’ star.”

Additionally, Terr defends Al Jazeera and strongly criticizes Egypt (“When Egypt’s askin’ for a fight, You must be doin’ something right”), as well as Saudi Arabia:

“And Saudi’s no more just desert nomads.

They got the US by the gonads.

The 9-11 terrorists came from there

But they’re our pals, so what do we care?”

