Qatar begins Gaza deescalation efforts as Israeli offensive kills 15

Qatar is “keen to de-escalate” the latest flare up in Gaza, a top official in Doha said on Tuesday, pointing to Israel’s “apparent” violation of previous peace efforts.

In a weekly press briefing, foreign ministry spokesperson Dr. Majed Al Ansari, who is also the advisor to Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, renewed Doha’s support for Palestinians, especially those facing Israel’s latest aggression in Gaza.

الدكتور @majedalansari المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الخارجية، خلال الإحاطة الإعلامية الأسبوعية:

نحن نقف دائماً إلى جوار أشقائنا الفلسطينيين في وجه أي انتهاكات اسرائيلية. وقطر حريصة على خفض التصعيد، وقد بدأت الجهود القطرية في هذا السياق.#الخارجية_القطرية pic.twitter.com/DA2qlA5MxY — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) May 9, 2023

“He added that the State of Qatar is keen to de-escalate the situations in the Palestinian territories, and its efforts began with the start of this new escalation, confirming that the efforts will remain permanent and constant,” a foreign ministry statement from the briefing said.

Dr. Al Ansari stressed that the latest Israeli attacks on Gaza indicate “that there is an apparent Israeli violation of all agreements, including the previous pacification rounds.” The Gulf state noted that the Israeli violations “have no justification.”

However, the foreign ministry official told the press that Qatar will continue its role in reducing the violence in Palestinian territories.

“The escalation will never stop by one round of negotiations. Therefore, what Doha is currently seeking is to save lives through swift measures to halt violence and the constant Israeli assaults,” Dr. Al Ansari said, as cited by the Qatari foreign ministry’s statement.

The press briefing took place just hours after Israel launched a new round of air strikes on Gaza, killing at least 15 Palestinians including four children, per figures published by Palestine’s news agency (Wafa).

The death toll included three members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement and some of their wives and children.

Palestinians in Gaza woke up before dawn to tens of Israeli military aircrafts raiding the seaside city, with occupation forces (IOF) claiming they attempted to target members of the PIJ.

Israel also threatened to assassinate the head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar.

Israeli air strikes continued on Wednesday as the IOF threatened more airstrikes later in the day under what it codenamed as “Operation Shield and Arrow”

“Now we have started airstrikes against underground launchers… we should expect rocket fire in the next few hours,” Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters.

The latest attack comes a week after the occupation launched air strikes on the Palestinian city.

A ceasefire brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United Nations ended the previous aggression.

Last week’s flare up came after groups from Gaza launched rockets towards Israel in response to the death of prominent Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan.

The late prisoner, who was a key political leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad faction, went on an 87-day hunger strike while awaiting trial.

Adnan, a father of nine, was the first Palestinian hunger striker to die in Israeli prison in more than 30 years.

Israeli authorities had stopped Adnan’s family from visiting him in prison and denied him medical attention. Palestinian officials have described his death as an “assassination”.

Since the start of the year, Israel has killed at least 123 Palestinians.