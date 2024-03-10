Qatar says Ramadan to begin on Monday after moon sighting

After the first tarawih prayer of the holy month, Qatar’s Amir will receive well-wishers at the Lusail Palace.

Qatar has announced that the first day of the holy month of Ramadan will be on Monday 11 March.

The Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs made the announced on Sunday after sunset.

The committee said that the crescent moon was sighted, marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

Muslims in Qatar and the world over, who are old and healthy enough, will forgo food and drink from sunrise until sunset to fulfil their religious obligation and attain piety.

Beyond hunger and thirst, Muslims also stay away from foul speech and actions throughout the month to physically and spiritually retune.



On the occasion of the holy month, Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, will receive well-wishers at the Lusail Palace, following the month’s first Tarawih prayers.

What is the Tarawih prayer?

The Tarawish prayer is a non-obligatory supererogatory act of worship that Muslims can perform either in congregation at the mosque or alone at home.



These prayers are specific to the holy month and can be performed between the end of isha and before fajr.



Muslims must pray five times daily, with fajr and isha being the first and last prayers of the day, respectively.

According to the Prophetic tradition, Tarawih consists of eight and three rakats (units) of prayer.



Student Research Assistant from Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Ibrahim Alledawi, explained that the virtues of this optional prayer during the holy month are manifold.



“In the tarawih prayer, one listens to the Qur’an and enjoys the blessing of the mosque and the congregation of Muslims,” he said.