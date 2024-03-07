Ramadan working hours set for Qatar’s public sector employees

Ministries and government agencies have adjusted their schedules for the holy month.

The holy month of Ramadan will see changed working hours across ministries, government agencies, public bodies, and institutions in Qatar.

A directive, issued by the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, outlines a shift designed to accommodate the observance of Ramadan.

During Ramadan, civil servants will adhere to a shortened workday of five hours, commencing at 9 a.m. and concluding at 2 p.m.

This adjustment reflects the state’s commitment to respecting the spiritual significance of Ramadan while ensuring the continuity of governmental operations.

Furthermore, the circular introduces a remote work policy, permitting up to 30 percent of the workforce to carry out their duties from home.

The initiative is primarily aimed at supporting Qatari mothers and individuals with disabilities, prioritising their needs without compromising the efficiency of public services.

The circular also delegates the responsibility to the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education to set specific working hours for the health and education sectors, respectively.

These adjustments will be made in consideration of the unique requirements of each sector, ensuring that essential services remain uninterrupted during the holy month.

This announcement underscores the Qatari government’s effort to balance religious observance with the needs of public service, promoting a flexible and inclusive approach to work during one of the most revered times of the year.