Ministry of Commerce and Industry announces discounts on key food items ahead of Ramadan

This initiative comes as part of wider efforts to reduce the financial burden during the holy month when food spending increases.



The Qatari Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has announced the launch of this year’s Ramadan discount drive for consumer goods.



In a communique published on Tuesday, the ministry said that Qatar’s supermarkets have begun applying the discounts, which will last until the holy month ends.



Participating stores include Al Meera, Ansar Gallery, Lulu Hypermarket and Saudia Hypermarket – among many others.



The communique added that this initiative is part of the MoCI’s wider framework throughout the years of providing “citizens and residents with consumer goods at discounted prices during the holy month of Ramadan, where spending on food and consumer goods increases”.



Also published was a list of over 900 discounted products.

This includes fresh foods, such as milk, yoghurt and cheeses. As well as non-perishable items such as bottled juices, flour, breads and pasta.



Non-food items, such as tissue paper, aluminium foil, cleaning and laundry products, among others, will also receive discounts.



In protecting consumer interests, the MoCI stressed its intent to ramp up inspections of stores to ensure strict adherence to the Ramadan discount directive.



The ministry warned that it will take “necessary action” against any retailers in breach of the directive.



This news follows an announcement on Sunday from the General Department of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs of their initiative to provide over 700,000 iftar meals (the fast-breaking evening meals) across 20 locations in Qatar.



The ministry revealed its ‘Iftar Saim’ Ramadan campaign during a press conference held at their Al Waab headquarters.



Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed Al Thani, the Director of the General Department of Endowments, said that the campaign will benefit more than 24,000 fasting individuals daily.