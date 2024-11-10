Qatar announces preparations for launch of Qatar Social Observatory

The Qatar Social Observatory is designed to provide early warnings to decision-makers about social phenomena that may require intervention.

Qatar’s Ministry of Social Development and Family has announced the launch of preparations for the “Qatar Social Observatory,” a new initiative designed to strengthen the country’s ability to monitor social trends and foster interactive engagement.

In a statement, Minister Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad highlighted that the observatory will function as an early warning system, monitoring social phenomena that may impact families and society.

She described the observatory as a scientific tool that will contribute to the development of national talent in social and humanitarian research.

The minister also noted the involvement of the Ibn Khaldon Center for Humanities and Social Sciences at Qatar University, which will provide academic expertise to support the observatory’s development and impact.

The observatory will collaborate with the National Planning Council and the Ibn Khaldon Center, employing three primary monitoring methods: field monitoring through surveys and questionnaires, digital monitoring using advanced software, and direct community engagement through interviews and dialogues.

Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, Secretary-General of the National Planning Council, explained that the observatory would be an essential tool for analysing social data and guiding the development of social policies and national plans.

“This will aid in achieving cohesive efforts toward our sustainable development goals,” he said.

Al Khalifa also reiterated the Council’s full support for the observatory, adding that they intend to take practical steps to ensure it becomes a sustainable platform that contributes to integrated development and the advancement of Qatar’s social development goals.

To facilitate communication, the observatory will allow individuals to submit social observations or reports through a dedicated electronic page on the Ministry of Social Development and Family’s website.