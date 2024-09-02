Qatar announce Adidas as new kit manufacturer

Al Annabi will face the UAE on September 5, wearing an Adidas kit after 16 years.

Qatar’s national football team have signed Adidas as its new kit manufacturer, the football federation announced on Sunday evening.

Al Annabi will move on from a longstanding partnership with American brand Nike, which has been manufacturing the side’s jerseys since 2011.

The Qataris made their maiden World Cup appearance in 2022 with a swoosh in their shirt and won two Asian Cups during the partnership.

“A new kit that connects the past with the present, hand in hand towards achieving a new dream,” the announcement caption posted on X read.

Qatar’s defender Bassam Al-Rawi in the new kit. Credits: Qatar Football Association

The team has been training in Adidas kits recently and was seen wearing it in the latest open session on Friday at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Qatar joins a list of high-profile national teams that currently wear the German manufacturer’s kits, including recent European champions Spain, World Cup winners Argentina, Italy, Japan, Belgium, and Columbia among others.

Speculations of a potential end to the partnership between Nike and Qatar arose after the American brand remained silent on Al Annabi’s successful Asian Cup defence earlier this year. Nike has also stopped appearing among the main sponsors of QFA since the start of 2024.

Rivals Adidas, on the other hand, celebrated heavily on its Instagram page despite not being officially involved.

Qatar has previously worn Adidas-manufactured kits in two separate stints, the most recent being a five-year deal from 2003 to 2008.

Adidas formerly replaced Umbro, Qatar’s first international kit brand, in 1990 and supplied the team until 1996.

Thai-based company Grand Sport and Switzerland’s Burrda have also been the Maroon’s shirt manufacturers through the years.

Qatar will debut the Adidas shirt on September 5 against UAE at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.