Qatar and Türkiye strengthen economic ties: A new era of investment and cooperation

Türkiye is determined to build a solid framework for long-term economic partnerships, focusing on attracting Qatari investment across critical sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and technology.

The “Business and Investment Opportunities in Türkiye” event in Doha marked another step forward in the strengthening of ties between Doha and Ankara, with a special focus on the “Invest in Turkiye” programme.

The high-level gathering on Wednesday brought together prominent figures, including Chairman of Qatar Chamber Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani; Mehmet Simsek, Türkiye’s Minister of Treasury and Finance; and Mustafa Goksu, Turkish Ambassador to Qatar.

The discussions revolved around deepening economic cooperation and expanding investment opportunities between the two nations.

Sheikh Khalifa praised the robust nature of Qatar-Turkiye relations, noting the commitment of both nations’ leadership to further enhance their partnership.

Türkiye primarily aims to import petroleum products and aluminum from Qatar, while Qatar imports a variety of goods from Türkiye.

He highlighted the significant growth in trade, which reached QR 4.75 billion ($1.3bn) in 2023, underscoring the interest of Qatari investors in exploring the various opportunities Türkiye has to offer.

“Türkiye presents a promising market for Qatari investors, with a diverse range of sectors ready for growth. Our partnership can play a pivotal role in driving forward key projects that benefit both economies,” Sheikh Khalifa stated.

Energy, tourism, real estate, agriculture, and food were pinpointed as key areas where Turkish and Qatari investors could forge partnerships.

Sheikh Khalifa also invited Turkish investors to explore the business environment in Qatar, citing the country’s world-class infrastructure and progressive legislation designed to foster investment.

Mehmet Simsek’s remarks added further depth to the conversation, as he provided an in-depth briefing on Türkiye’s economic reforms.

“The ‘Invest in Turkiye’ program is designed to offer incentives that benefit both parties, with a focus on long-term growth and sustainability,” he said.

Simsek highlighted Türkiye’s strong recovery efforts, including the impressive 95 percent rise in Central Bank reserves and the anticipated reduction of inflation to below 10 percent.

He reassured the audience of the country’s commitment to improving its investment landscape, with reforms that have led to improved access to global capital markets.

Notably, he referenced recent upgrades in Türkiye’s credit rating by global agencies such as Moody’s and Fitch, reflecting increased investor confidence.

Ambassador Goksu expressed optimism about the future of Qatar-Türkiye relations, highlighting a shared commitment to enhancing economic collaboration.

He emphasised Türkiye’s efforts to create a more accessible and attractive business environment for Qatari investors.

Simsek, the Turkish Minister of Finance, presented a positive outlook on his country’s economy, noting reforms aimed at tackling regional and local challenges, such as reducing the fiscal budget deficit, lowering inflation, and implementing structural changes to boost productivity.

He also pointed that Türkiye offers a welcoming business environment for foreign investors, boasting a large market of over 87 million people and easy access to Asia and Europe.

The country boasts a fast-growing, diverse economy supported by a skilled labor force, with significant government investments enhancing infrastructure, including more than 60 airports, extensive highways, and high-speed rail projects.

“Qatar has always been an important partner for Türkiye, and we see great potential in further strengthening our economic ties,” Simsek said.