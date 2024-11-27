U.S. to push for Gaza deal with Qatar, Egypt Turkey

Qatar, alongside Egypt and the U.S., has been playing a crucial mediating role between Hamas and Israel since the onset of the war.

Outgoing United States President Joe Biden has said that he will “make another push” with Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye for a captives release and a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip.

Biden’s remarks came on Tuesday during his announcement of the ceasefire deal between Hezbollah and Israel following weeks of intensified efforts by Washington and Paris.

“Over the coming days, the United States will make another push with Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and others to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza with the hostages released and the end to the war without Hamas in power,” Biden told the press at the White House.

Biden is currently attempting to secure a deal between Hamas and Israel during his last days in office, before his successor, Donald Trump, is inaugurated on January 20.

When asked by the press in Washington on whether he will get a deal before leaving office, Biden said that he was “hoping” and “praying” to do so.

“You ask me how I get a ceasefire in, I think so. I’m hoping. I’m praying,” Biden told the press.

The U.S. has provided Israel with at least $17.9bn in military aid since the beginning of the brutal war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, according to a recent report for Brown University’s Costs of War project.

Washington has also blocked at least four ceasefire resolutions at the United Nations Security Council, while failing to condemn its ally for the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Since the beginning of the war, Israel has killed at least 44,282 Palestinians, but the actual death toll is believed to be much higher as thousands are still missing under the rubble.

“Far too many civilians in Gaza have suffered far too much. And Hamas has refused, for months and months, to negotiate a good-faith ceasefire and a hostage deal,” Biden said, without condemning Israel.

Qatar, alongside Egypt and the U.S., has been playing a crucial mediating role between Hamas and Israel since the onset of the war.

The efforts have stalled since the expiration of last year’s week-long truce deal on December 1.

On November 9, Qatar announced that its mediation stalled until both sides show a willingness to negotiate. Hamas leaders are also not present in the Gulf state, which has hosted the movement since 2012 at Washington’s request for mediation purposes.

Israel and the U.S. have repeatedly accused Hamas of obstructing all efforts aimed at reaching a deal, despite the occupying entity carrying out escalatory moves over the past year.

Biden echoed those accusations, saying, “Hamas has a choice to make”.

“Their only way out is to release the hostages, including American citizens which they hold, and, in the process, bring an end to the fighting, which would make possible a surge of humanitarian relief,” he said.