Qatar Airways to temporarily hit the brakes on some routes during World Cup 2022

The airline has asked several of the other airlines it has invested in to fly on its behalf during the major sporting event.

Several Qatar Airways routes will be temporarily suspended to better manage the traffic anticipated because of the World Cup, according to Akbar Al Baker, CEO of the airline.

He stated that because its A350 aircraft was grounded due to a dispute with Airbus, capacity was already at a disadvantage for the November and December tournament.

“We have to withdraw from many destinations in order to relieve capacity,” said Al Baker.

Qatar Airways has asked several airlines it has invested in to fly on its behalf during the event, he added. The national carrier the largest stakeholder in IAG, the parent company of British Airways.

Qatar Airways revealed last month that Gulf carriers will provide daytime shuttle routes to Doha during the global sporting event.

To reach its long-term emission goals and quell climate change concerns, the carrier is aiming to use more alternative fuels, commonly known as sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).

However, for oil companies that currently benefiting greatly from a rise in commodity prices, producing alternative fuels has not been a top focus, he suggested.

Al-Baker further stated that the “target of global warming, greenhouse gases, the emission percentage is just around 2%, people are forgetting that shipping, [is] many times more than us. So we need to really be frank about the general public that they need to know that we shouldn’t be the target.”

IATA endorsed a resolution last year requiring the global aviation sector to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

If refiners are unable to complete the job, other businesses may step in, according to IATA Director-General Willie Walsh.

Qatar Airways eyes new hires

The latest comments come after the QA chief last week dismissed concerns of a labour shortage, noting the national carrier is on a mission to hire 900 pilots as part of its growth strategy.

The statement came during the World Air Transport Summit (WATS) and 78th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) that was held in Doha this week.

“Just to give you an example, we are in need of around 900 additional pilots because of our growth plan, [and] we received 20,000 applications.”

He added that 25,000 people applied for positions as cabin crew during an open day for recruitment held by the company, which Al-Baker stressed demonstrated the “interest generating as an airline.”

Al Baker stated that the comprehensive air transport deal with the State of Qatar and the European Union (EU) is a win-win situation for all parties involved.

“Services is important for Europe, and is important for us to connect Hamad International Airport as a hub to the world,” he said.

He emphasised that over the course of almost five years, the deal will “gradually increase frequencies.”

All EU airlines will be able to operate direct flights from any airport in the EU to Qatar, and vice versa for Qatari airlines, thanks to the aviation agreement’s creation of a level playing field.

Strong provisions on open and fair competition will also ensure a level playing field, among other things.