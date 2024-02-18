Qatar Airways sponsors 1812 Km FIA World Endurance Championship at Lusail Circuit

Qatar will host the season opener on February 29th to March 2nd at the iconic Lusail International Circuit.

Lusail International Circuit has announced Qatar Airways as the official sponsor of the Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 Km FIA World Endurance Championship.

This exciting partnership marks a significant moment in the world of motorsport, as Qatar Airways joins forces with the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) for its 12th season in 2024.

Qatar will host the season opener on February 29th to March 2nd at the iconic Lusail International Circuit. The highly anticipated race, spanning under 10 hours, will be named the Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 Km.

Qatar Airways, renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation, is proud to support the FIA World Endurance Championship at Lusail, further solidifying its dedication to fostering world-class sporting events and experiences in Qatar.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori said: “Qatar Airways is joining forces with the Qatar1812 World Endurance Championship as the Official Title Partner and Airline Partner.

Staging these major events allows us to connect fans from around the world to watch their favourite sports and even welcome them to our home and hub – Qatar. Our brand will be displayed trackside, as we look forward to engaging with fans at the circuit and with motorsport audiences online.”

“We are delighted to welcome Qatar Airways onboard as our title sponsor for the inaugural Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 Km. We are two brands who are striving to deliver premium experiences for our customers and fans; therefore, this partnership is the perfect fit,” said Frédéric Lequien, CEO of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Amro al-Hamad, the Executive Director of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and CEO of Lusail International Circuit said, “We are honored to partner with Qatar Airways for the Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 Km FIA World Endurance Championship. This collaboration highlights Qatar’s growing significance as a hub for motorsports, and together, we are committed to elevating the standard of excellence in the industry.”

The World Endurance Championship will embark on a thrilling journey across eight countries spanning four continents, showcasing the pinnacle of endurance racing. As part of the exciting season, the championship will witness a surge in participation from manufacturers such as Alpine, Aston Martin, BMW, Cadillac, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Isotta Fraschini, Lamborghini, Lexus, McLaren and more. Overall, a record number of 19 Hypercars and 18 LMGT3 will be featured in the championship.

Among the highlights, Valentino Rossi, a seven-time MotoGP World Champion is set to compete for Team WRT in LMGT3. Another exciting addition is Jenson Button, who was crowned the Formula One World Champion in 2009.

Fans and enthusiasts alike are invited to immerse themselves in the exhilarating atmosphere of the championship on and off the track. Attendees on each day will have the opportunity to experience the thrill of the race with grandstand and paddock access, witness their favorite cars up close during the pit-walk, engage with drivers during the meet and greet sessions and be entertained all weekend in the fan zone.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the ‘World’s Best Business Class’ for the tenth time at the 2023 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, also taking home, Best Airline in the Middle East, World’s Best Business Class Lounge and World’s Best Business Class Lounge Dining at the prestigious awards held during the 2023 Paris Air Show.

Qatar Airways is an unprecedented seven-time winner of the “World’s Best Airline” voted by Skytrax (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022).

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, voted by Skytrax as the ‘World’s Best Airport’ in 2021 and 2022 consecutively.

This year, Hamad International Airport has been ranked by Skytrax as the second-best airport in the world, and received the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ accolade for the ninth time in a row, as well as ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’.