Qatar Airways crowned world’s best airline for 2024

Qatar Airways has been voted the world’s best airline at Skytrax’s 2024 World Airline Awards.

This is the eighth time the airline has won the honour in the 25-year history of the awards, first winning it in 2011.

“This is a proud Qatar Airways moment and it is my honour to share this award with my hardworking colleagues,” Qatar Airways CEO Badr Al Meer said. “This award is testimony to our relentless dedication to providing unparalleled service and innovation. We look forward to more wins in the future.”

Qatar Airways outperformed over 350 airlines, dethroning last year’s winner, Singapore Airlines, which took second place this year.

Emirates secured the third position, followed by ANA (All Nippon Airways) in fourth, and Cathay Pacific in fifth.

Qatar Airways was also honoured with awards for the world’s best business class, world’s best business class lounge, and best airline in the Middle East.

The Skytrax survey gathered opinions from airline customers between September 2023 and May 2024 and saw participation from over 100 nationalities.

The World Travel Tech Awards also recognised Qatar Airways for having the World’s Best Airline Website.

Qatar Airways has achieved significant milestones in environmental stewardship and industry standards. It became the first Middle Eastern airline certified to the highest level of IATA’s Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, aligning with ISO 14001 environmental management system principles.

Additionally, as an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways obtained global certification for its efforts in combating illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.

Operating from its hub at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar Airways serves nearly 170 destinations worldwide. The airport has been consistently recognised for excellence, winning the World’s Best Airport title by Skytrax in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Moreover, it has secured the Best Airport in the Middle East award for ten consecutive years and was recognised for World’s Best Airport Shopping for the second consecutive year in 2024.