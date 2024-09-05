Qatar Airways partners with Blade for seamless Monaco travel

The collaboration marks another strategic move for Blade, a global Urban Air Mobility company, which has been strengthening its partnerships with leading airlines.

Qatar Airways has expanded its partnership with Blade’s helicopter service, according to a press release, aiming to provide a seamless travel experience from anywhere in the world to Monaco.

This airline partnership allows passengers to book a single ticket that covers their journey from any global location to Monaco, offering a quick, smooth, luxurious experience.

Qatar Airways, which recently won the prestigious ‘World’s Best Airline’ title for the eighth time at the 2024 World Airline Awards, continues to raise the bar in aviation services.

The airline prides itself on providing exceptional customer experiences and this partnership with Blade aligns perfectly with that vision.

Thierry Antinori, Chief Commercial Officer of Qatar Airways, emphasised the significance of this collaboration, stating, “this partnership will provide an exclusive experience in line with the excellent service Qatar Airways is known for, allowing our passengers to experience quick, efficient, and scenic routes to some of the most sought-after destinations.”

Blade’s President, Melissa Tomkiel, expressed her excitement about the new service, particularly noting its appeal during high-profile events like the Monaco Grand Prix, a key event for both companies due to their shared passion for Formula 1.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to enhance the interactions our passengers have with Blade,” Tomkiel said.

“From our new lounges in Nice and Monaco to this seamless single-ticket experience with Qatar Airways, we are delighted to offer this capability to passengers traveling to Monaco,” she added.

Qatar Airways, the Global Partner and Official Airline of Formula 1, views this partnership as an opportunity to enhance travel for its passengers attending events such as the Monaco Grand Prix.

Both companies cater heavily to Formula 1 enthusiasts, with Blade noting that it flies more passengers to the Monaco Grand Prix than any other event worldwide.

The collaboration marks another strategic move for Blade, which has been strengthening its partnerships with leading airlines. The company recently formed agreements with Emirates and JetBlue Airways, broadening its reach in the U.S. and international markets.

Qatar Airways, with its reputation for innovation and quality, further bolsters Blade’s mission to provide cost-effective and efficient air mobility options.