Qatar Airways joins forces with SpaceX for free in-flight Starlink WiFi

SpaceX has launched over 4,500 Starlink satellites in the past five years, accounting for more than half of all active satellites currently orbiting Earth.

Qatar Airways has inked a landmark agreement with SpaceX, making it the most significant airline partner for Elon Musk’s Starlink venture.

This deal promises to revolutionise the in-flight experience by offering passengers complimentary ultra-fast WiFi with broadband speeds reaching up to 350 Mbps per device.

Previously, the fastest Super WiFi service on Qatar Airways allowed speeds of merely 10 Mbps.

The new partnership not only removes the financial burden for passengers but also drastically enhances download capabilities.

Once the service is activated, passengers will experience ultra-fast WiFi speeds of up to 350 Megabits per second. This will enable activities ranging from gaming and VPN access to sports streaming, ensuring a seamless in-flight experience.

This extensive network allows for global internet coverage.

