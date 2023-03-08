Qatar Airways can now fly you to seven new destinations

Looking to travel soon? Qatar announces new and additional flights to more than 50 destinations at the Berlin travel show.

Qatar Airways has unveiled its plans to expand its network by increasing the frequency of existing routes and introducing new and returning destinations.

The airline will add more than 50 destinations to its roster, including seven new destinations this year.

The announcement was made on the first day of ITB Berlin 2023, the world’s largest travel and tourism trade show. Qatar Aiways’ CEO, Akbar Al Baker, revealed the new destinations, flight resumptions and frequency increases.

More destinations, more flights

The air carrier will resume flights to several destinations that had been on a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including England, China, Japan, UAE and Morocco, while new flights to Bangladesh, France, Sudan and Indonesia will be added.

Al Baker announced new locations, including Chittagong, Juba, Kinshasa, Lyon, Medan, Toulouse, and Trabzon, that are to begin service in 2023.

Beijing, Birmingham, Buenos Aires, Casablanca, Davao, Marrakech, Nice, Osaka, Phnom Penh, Ras Al-Khaimah, and Tokyo Haneda are among the destinations Qatar Airways is starting to fly to again.

Qatar Airways will also increase the frequency of its flights to 35 destinations in 2023. The CEO expressed the airline’s commitment to connecting the global community, increasing connectivity and bridging gaps in the travel industry.

He also announced the airline’s new sports sponsorship portfolio and several other upcoming projects and partnerships.

“Qatar Airways is dedicated to enrich the global community which it serves. As the World’s Best Airline, we are excited to offer more ways of bringing the world together, increasing connectivity and bridging gaps within the travel industry,” Al Baker said.

“As we expand our fleet, network, partnerships, and international presence we look forward to working together to deliver sustainable growth and a compelling future for the industry.”

Over 160,000 visitors are expected to attend ITB Berlin, which showcases travel and holiday exhibitors from more than 180 countries and five continents.

“Qatar will continue to be a global hub of connectivity and an ideal destination for tourism, long after the great success of the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” the official added.

Currently, Qatar Airways offers flights to more than 150 locations around the world, connecting at Hamad International Airport in Doha, which was recently named the “Best Airport in the World” by Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022.