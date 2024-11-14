Qatar aim to spark comeback against tough Uzbekistan in crucial tie

After a disappointing first phase, Qatar welcome Uzbekistan hoping to correct their course to get back on the hunt for automatic qualification spots.

It was a fiercely contested clash last time Qatar and Uzbekistan met and coach Bartolome Marquez Lopez understands that Thursday’s tie could follow a similar path.

En route to their AFC Asian Cup defence, Uzbekistan proved to be one of Qatar’s toughest opponents. Qatar’s goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham, despite claims from the Uzbek coach that he should have been sent off, made a series of crucial saves in the penalty shootout to secure the win.

This time, the stakes are even higher. Thursday’s match at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium is a must-win for Qatar. Anything less will almost certainly dash their hopes of making it to the FIFA World Cup 2026 through automatic qualifications.

“The players know that we have to win all three points [against Uzbekistan],” Marquez Lopez said ahead of the match. “They [players] realise the importance of the match. We’re keen to seize at least the second place from our group to qualify directly.”

Al Annabi are currently fourth in Group A of the Asian Qualifiers, with four points from as many games. In a campaign marred so far by two defeats and a draw, a win against relative minnows Kyrgyzstan stands as the only perfect result for the reigning Asian champions.

So what exactly is not going right for Qatar? Was the Asian Cup defence a flash in the pan? Maybe. Akram Afif’s recent form? Partly. Sloppy defensive performances? Definitely.

Qatar have conceded 10 goals so far – the most in Group A and one of the worst records in the continent so far. They have taken the lead in all four matches so far, but failed to see it out on three occasions – against the UAE, Iran, and North Korea.

That has to change against Uzbekistan’s stunning forward line of Jaloliddin Masharipov, young Abbosbek Fayzullaev, and Italian club Roma’s Eldor Shomurodov. The trio’s boost, alongside midfielder Otabek Shukurov, have clearly had an impact on their performances. As a result, the White Wolves are second in the group with 10 points, trailing Iran only on goal difference.

Squad lists of #MilliyJamoa for matches against Qatar and DPR Korea#AFCQualifiers pic.twitter.com/gwL2wpd2vg — O‘zbekiston FA (@UzbekistanFA) November 6, 2024

Qatar’s lapses, however, have partly come due to a series of injuries in the squad. Pedro Miguel, a crucial part of Marquez Lopez’s puzzle since his start in December last year, is out for a long time.

“We need to choose the players who are ready. Our recent problems in some positions are due to injuries and the fact that some players do not play in the same position for their clubs,” the Qatar head coach said about his changes in the squad.

The recent changes in Qatar’s squad, selected for the Uzbekistan game and the away travel to UAE, include the return of veteran striker Mohammed Muntari, Al Sadd’s young midfielder Moustafa Meshaal and Al Duhail’s attacking full-back Homam Ahmed.

Despite the change in personnel, Marquez Lopez has repeatedly defended his style of play, insisting it can still reap results.

“Since the first day, we’ve played with the same formation and style. We’re not going to change that.” Qatar’s head coach Bartolome Marquez Lopez

“Football is not mathematics. Although the approach might differ considering circumstances, the idea will always be the same. Since the first day, we’ve played with the same formation and style. We’re not going to change that. We won the Asian Cup with this approach, and so far, we’ve won 11 out of 15 games,” he said.

“We have to outperform [on Thursday] and I am satisfied with the way we have trained. I fully trust the players to fix the problem,” he added.