Qatar adopts ‘eco-conscious’ strategy to enhance food security

The nation has enhanced its focus on sustainable agriculture, innovation, and market improvements to ensure food security.

Qatar’s new Food Security Strategy, dubbed as innovative and eco-conscious, is poised to strengthen its agricultural sector and bolster the country’s resilience against food insecurity.

“Now we are on the threshold of a new phase in preparing the food security strategy 2024-2030,” Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Minister of Municipality, said at the Session of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Conference in Italy.

The official said the refreshed strategy’s most distinct aspects include its emphasis on creative, technological solutions in agriculture and a commitment to sustainable methods.

“There will be an improvement in market mechanisms and competitiveness of local products. There will be many projects and initiatives in the field of food security in line with the development goals of the Qatar and Qatar National Vision 2030,” the Minister elaborated.

The official statement by the Minister of Municipality was broadcast on the Government Communication Office (GCO)’s Twitter feed. The FAO conference, titled “Better Production, Better Nutrition, Better Environment, Better Life,” is set to continue in Rome until 7 July.

The minister reiterated that food security hold a vital place in Qatar’s national priorities and praised the progress made by the Gulf state in recent years.

“The election of Qatar as Vice-President of the 43rd Session of FAO Conference is an indication of the international status held by the State, the confidence given by the member states and also the effective partnership that Qatar undertakes in the Organisation,” said the minister.

He also emphasised that this recognition is a testament to Qatar’s trailblazing efforts in the field of food security.

“Qatar has achieved advanced ranks on the Global Good Security Index, and this reflects the efforts made by the country in terms of raising the levels of self-sufficiency efforts, increasing local production and developing agricultural practices as well as adopting modern methods of agriculture,” he asserted.

Addressing the same gathering, the Director of Food Security Department at the Ministry of Municipality Dr Masoud Jarallah Al Marri outlined Qatar’s strategic approach to achieving food security. He also pointed to the forthcoming International Horticultural Exhibition (Expo 2023 Doha) as a key opportunity to address significant agricultural challenges.

“Qatar has adopted a national strategy for food security which relies on the data available in Qatar,” Al Marri commented in a video broadcast by the Ministry of Municipality on Twitter.

According to the official, the ultimate objective of these initiatives and programmes is to ensure a high-quality food supply at fair prices, supported by a resilient and adaptable system that can respond to climate change.

“As we count down the seven years until our 2030 target, we’ve crafted a new food security strategy that builds on the lessons learned from its predecessor. This strategy will uphold and enhance our current trajectory to foster growth,” he explained.

Furthermore, Al Marri stated that the agriculture sector must continue to generate both economic and strategic advantages as it currently does.

He acknowledged that the primary hurdles to agricultural development and food security are water scarcity, landscapes, and soil types, forecasting that the Expo 2023 Doha will showcase a multitude of technologies to address water and other agricultural issues.

“We expect the Expo to bring a lot of technologies to Qatar and hold many events hosting experts to discuss the challenges in the agriculture sector which is a key element in agricultural development and food security,” said Al Marri.