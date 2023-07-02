Qatar to unveil new ‘central park’ with air-conditioned jogging tracks

A key benefit of neighbourhood parks is their proximity to people’s homes, often within walking distance, an official said.

Qatar is set to unveil a new major public park that features jogging tracks that are air-conditioned to help locals battle the summer heat, a top official revealed.

The Rawdat Al Hamama Public Park is large central park currently being developed to cater to various surrounding areas and neighbourhoods, Jassim Abdulrahman Fakhroo, the Project Manager at the Supervisory Committee of Beautification of Roads and Public Places in Qatar, said in an interview with Qatar TV.

The park will offer expansive green spaces filled with native trees, ample parking facilities, and designated play areas for children of various age groups.

Clarifying the distinction between central parks and neighbourhood parks, Fakhroo said central parks are larger in size, usually differing by thousands of square metres, and often feature jogging tracks, fitness equipment, and other amenities to cater to different age groups.

Examples of central parks in Qatar include Al Gharafa Public Park, Umm Al Seneem Public Park, and Rawdat Al Khail Park in Muntazah.

“Our ambition is to increase the number of beaches, develop more public beaches, open new beaches and build many new neighbourhood parks,” the official said, discussing the future plans of the Supervisory Committee.

The committee’s objective is to provide additional neighbourhood parks and green spaces, he detailed, while also encouraging people to adopt a healthy lifestyle by engaging in outdoor activities within public parks and beaches.

“Increasing green spaces will encourage people to go outside, the nearest public parks as most neighbourhoods have at least one public park,” the official argued.

One of the key benefits of neighbourhood parks is their proximity to people’s homes, often within walking distance, he said.

“The Supervisory Committee of Beautification of Roads and Public Places in Qatar is increasing public parks and green spaces to reduce the carbon footprint,” he said, citing a study suggesting that greenery has a positive impact on people.

Road to a greener country

Qatar has ramped up efforts in recent years to tackle the threats of climate change, clamping down on carbon footprint through various initiatives.

The Qatar National Vision 2030 seeks to convert Qatar into a nation capable of attaining sustainable development, according to Sheikh Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has outlined plans to put a strategy in place to achieve sustainable development that relies on clean energy, solar power and other renewable energy to expand electric transportation and limit the use of environmental pollutants.