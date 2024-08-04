Qatar pays tribute to iconic 70s ‘Sheikh of commentators’

The late Dr Rabia Al Kuwari once penned that the renowned commentator’s involvement at the Montreal 1976 Olympics was a “milestone” for Qatari media.



The Qatari community has extended words of condolence after the death of Mohammed Nouh Al Motawa at the age of 72.



Wafyat Qatar, a local platform dedicated to announcing the deaths of Qatari personalities, said via X on Saturday that his burial will take place Sunday evening at Doha’s Mesaimeer Cemetery.



“A beloved and distinguished figure has left us, one whose legacy in the world of sports commentary in Qatar will never be forgotten. His voice defined an era, and with his passing, a chapter in Qatari sports commentary comes to a close,” said Jassim Ibrahim Fakhroo, a Qatari writer, via X on Saturday.



Al Motawa, affectionately known as the ‘Sheikh of Qatari commentators’ rose to prominence in the 1970s as a leading voice in the Arabic-speaking world for his sports commentary during a time when the numbers of Qatari commentators were very limited.



“I’ve always had a loud voice,” the late commentator said to local media in an interview about his career’s beginnings, two years ago.



He added that before commentating professionally, he would always be heard in the stands of Doha Stadium shouting “shoot” if there was ever an attack on the pitch.



“Why don’t you try to commentate?” he was asked by Ahmed Ali Al Ansari, the first president of the Al Arabi Sports Club, during a game against Al Rayan. From there, he bought a cassette recorder and recorded himself describing the match.



“That’s it – from tomorrow, you will start commentating,” Al Ansari told him after listening to his impromptu commentary. He went on to regularly comment during matches at Doha Stadium and the Khalifa International Stadium.



His notable work includes contributing to the establishment of Qatar Television’s sports department and providing commentary during the 1976 Montreal Summer Olympics.



Before his passing in March this year, in a 2021 piece, the late Dr Rabia bin Sabah Al Kuwari, a prominent Qatari journalist and writer, described Al Motawa’s commentary at the Olympics as a “milestone in Qatari media participation”.



Away from sports settings, in 1975, Al Motawa also contributed to the establishment of the first theatre department at the now-dissolved Ministry of Information.



Al Motawa was known for performing in plays such as ‘Sab’a Sabmaba’ and ‘Halat al-Thawb Raq’atu Minhu wa Fihi’. He acted alongside an array of theatrical stars, such as the late Hassan Ibrahim and Mohammed Sultan Al Kuwari.



He also appeared in local tele-dramas such as Qatar TV’s ‘Ayna Al Tareeg?’



Al Kuwari added that the late commentator’s early life included being among the early Qataris to join the scout and guiding profession, volunteering, playing handball and teaching physical education.



The late journalist and writer concluded by describing Al Motawa as a “distinctive and pioneering figure in both scouting and media”.